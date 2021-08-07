3-Year-Old Boy Dies In Tragic Boating Incident On Tellico Lake

A three-year-old boy died in a tragic boating incident at Tellico Lake on Friday.

TWRA Officers along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the local fire department and Monroe county EMS responded to a call just before midnight on Tellico Lake regarding CPR in progress for a child who had fallen from a boat. The child was transported to Sweetwater Hospital where he later died.

Two adults from Madisonville and two juveniles were traveling from Sequoyah Landing Marina to Razor Landing where they were camping. When preparing their boat for anchoring, one of the adults realized the three-year-old was missing. The adults immediately started calling and looking for the child. Others in the area heard the calls and came to help.

The child was found unresponsive in five feet of water. CPR was administered and the child was transported.

An autopsy will be performed by the Knoxville Forensic Center.

The child was not wearing a lifejacket and the incident remains under investigation.

There have been 15 boating-related fatalities in Tennessee this year.