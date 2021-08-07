 Sunday, August 8, 2021 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

3-Year-Old Boy Dies In Tragic Boating Incident On Tellico Lake

Saturday, August 7, 2021

A three-year-old boy died in a tragic boating incident at Tellico Lake on Friday.

 

TWRA Officers along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the local fire department and Monroe county EMS responded to a call just before midnight on Tellico Lake regarding CPR in progress for a child who had fallen from a boat.

The child was transported to Sweetwater Hospital where he later died. 

 

Two adults from Madisonville and two juveniles were traveling from Sequoyah Landing Marina to Razor Landing where they were camping. When preparing their boat for anchoring, one of the adults realized the three-year-old was missing. The adults immediately started calling and looking for the child. Others in the area heard the calls and came to help.

 

The child was found unresponsive in five feet of water. CPR was administered and the child was transported. 

 

An autopsy will be performed by the Knoxville Forensic Center.

 

The child was not wearing a lifejacket and the incident remains under investigation.

 

There have been 15 boating-related fatalities in Tennessee this year.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, ROBERT LEE 727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE 2083 BURNT MILL ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

World's Longest Yard Sale Drawing Big Crowds This Year

Signal Mountain residents say they are seeing some of the largest crowds ever in the history of "The World's Longest Yard Sale." The Highway 127 Yard Sale is an annual event that takes place the first Thursday-Sunday in August each year. It’s literally, The World’s Longest Yard Sale! The route spans six states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama) and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep Politics Out Of School, Mask Up

HCDE School Board code of ethics, Article II, Section 2 states: “I will represent at all times the entire school community and refuse to represent special interests or partisan politics.” The board is not fulfilling its duties when it refuses to mandate masks (at least for the elementary school children). Under-12 children do not have a choice in the matter as far as vaccines ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Let People Be People'

It’s no secret one of the first unwritten rules of running a business is: “Don’t create unnecessary problems for yourself. The real problems will find you without any help, and they should be your focus.” In other words, any company, large or small, that demands its employees to be vaccinated is run by a fool. The view from here is that a vaccine is a personal choice – not a business ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Drilled By Rocket City In 14-2 Romp

Perhaps the most accurate statement you can make concerning the Chattanooga Lookouts is that they are consistently inconsistent. Rarely do you see them put outstanding performances together in back-to-back games. When the bats are alive, the pitching falters. When the pitching is good, the bats fail to come through. The Lookouts started this week’s series with the Rocket City ... (click for more)

John Gilpin Wins Missionary Ridge Race Again

If you ever have plans of winning the Missionary Ridge Road Race, you might want to attempt it when John Gilpin isn’t entered. This has become Gilpin’s race and he’s won it a number of times, including on Saturday morning when he ran all alone to lead the field with a time of 24 minutes, 41 seconds, averaging 5:16 per mile for the 4.7 mile distance. Just two years ago on a ... (click for more)


