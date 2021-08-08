Police Blotter: Homeless Couple Sponsoring Weekly Pizza Party; Police Quickly Track Down "Stolen" Car On Mall Parking Lot

During routine patrol officers spoke with management at the Fairfield Inn at 40 Starview Lane. The desk manager said she has a homeless couple visit the hotel nearly every Sunday asking guests to contribute donations for a pizza party. The unknown couple arrives in a Toyota sedan and the woman goes knocking door to door while the man stays in the driver's seat. Hotel staff said the couple have been asked not to return, however they still frequent the facility. Officers recognized the woman who is a well known scam artist (conducting the same type of activity) from the East Brainerd/Hamilton Place area. Officers will continue to monitor the area hotels for the pizza pair.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street Court said her 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was repossessed. She said the company that repossessed the car was Title Max and they used MVTrac recovery services. She saidit was taken to an address on Asbury Street. She said that she got it back and now the radio does not work right, the left side rear door will not lock nor unlock and she cannot turn off the light switch and that it stays on automatic. She said that all of these problems happened after the vehicle was repossessed.

* * *

An officer responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the area of 902 Federal St where a black Nissan Versa was parked curbside facing west. When checking the car, the officer found an abandonment decal had been placed on it and there was no evidence that anyone had made an attempt to move the vehicle. When making contact with the residents at 902, they believed the vehicle had been abandoned by the previous occupants. After checking records, Cain’s Wrecker Service did respond to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

* * *

A man on Glass Street said a woman who has been trespassed was on the parking lot asking people for money. Police searched the area around the parking lot and found the woman walking south on Wheeler Avenue away from the store. The officer spoke to her and she said she would not go back to the store and that she only went there to get a cigarette. The officer told her if she was back over there that he would arrest her for criminal trespass.

* * *

A man on Greenway View Drive said a man grabbed several clothing items from the front two tables and fled in a black F-150. The business next to them have video footage and was able get a tag. The tag comes back to a stolen Toyota Tacoma. They calculated the total price to be $869.

* * *

An employee with Hobby Lobby loss prevention on Gunbarrel Road said a woman attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill. The employee said the woman tried to buy some face masks and candy with the counterfeit bill. She said when the lady was told the bill was counterfeit she asked for it back. The employee said they refused to give her the counterfeit bill, so the lady paid for her items and then left. The employee said the woman was around 30 years old. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the possible suspect. Police collected the counterfeit bill and entered it into property.

* * *

A man on West Martin Luther King Boulevard said his previous caregiver was terminated but never returned the key fob to enter the building or the keys to enter his apartment. Police spoke with the building manager who said that she would disable the fob and get his lock changed.

* * *

A woman on South Germantown Road said the last time she saw her car was last night and when she was off from work the vehicle was not there. She said she is going to try and locate a video footage of possible suspect on her ring camera. Her vehicle is a Honda Accord hatchback that has a new paint job on it. The vehicle has been put into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Peeples Street said she has not been talking with her brother due to a prior incident. Her brother then showed up at her job and took off her temp tag while she was trying to drive away. She does not wish to press charges.

* * *

A woman on Lookaway Trail said her laptop and sunglasses were stolen from her car. She doesn't have any suspect information or know exactly when the items were taken from her vehicle.

* * *

The security officer at FedEx at 6023 Century Oaks Dr. found a suspicious package with a very strong marijuana smell. The marijuana package was released to the Chattanooga Police Department and turned into the property section. It was addressed to a man in Birmingham.

* * *

A caller on King Street said he was approached by a homeless man. The homeless person said there were "things about to go down" in tent city tonight. The homeless man also said he had a hit on him and he stayed in tent city. The homeless man did not give a name or birth date to the caller. The caller just wanted to let police know what the homeless man said.

* * *

An anonymous caller said someone punched the window on his car and yelled at him on Aviara Drive. The caller didn't want to give his name but wanted a report made because he was scared of the person that punched his window.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road said an ex-coworker came by his apartment drunk. He was mad about losing his job and was blaming the caller. The man said that he only knows him as David. He left before police arrived. The man did not want to take any action, he just wanted him to leave.

* * *

A woman on Memphis Drive said she arrived home about 12:30 a.m. and saw her 2003 red Saturn Vue had been stolen. She suspected her ex-boyfriend had taken it while she was at work. There were no witnesses to the vehicle theft. The woman said she has the only keys to the car but the ex-boyfriend had broken the column inside the vehicle to where it could be started. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. said he pulled in to the Sleep Inn motel with his truck and trailer not knowing that the hotel didn't have an outlet at the back. The man said he saw that he could not turn his truck and trailer around so he unhooked the trailer in a parking spot and turned his truck around. When he went to back up to the trailer so that he could hook it back to his truck he hit the trailer with the truck which caused it to start rolling. It rolled over a retaining wall that was around the parking lot. The man said when the trailer went over the wall it hit a woman's vehicle causing extensive damage to the front of her car and to the trailer. The woman was notified and came down from her room in a different hotel. All parties involved were given a complaint card.

* * *

Police responded to an abandoned car at 300 Interstate 75 northbound. A caller saw a van stopped by the fast lane on I-75 northbound. The blue Toyota Carola Matrix with Florida plates was parked on the right shoulder. The vehicle was still running with the keys in the ignition, however there were no occupants. The front driver side of the Toyota appeared to have new damage which left the vehicle inoperable. Upon further investigation the officer found that the on-view registration did not belong to the vehicle. The officer ran the VIN and received no stolen returns. The vehicle was a traffic hazard due to the wet road conditions and heavy traffic. The car was towed by Don Yates Wrecker Service.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road said his girlfriend had threatened to use mace on him. The officer spoke with the girlfriend who said she did not, but that the man was the one making threats to use the mace. The man said in order to help keep the peace between them, he would leave the residence for awhile. He left without incident.

* * *

An officer responded to Milne Street for a stolen vehicle recovery report. At the scene, the officer found a Chevy Silverado, which was confirmed as stolen through NCIC. Dispatch attempted to reach the owner by phone but was unable to. Ault Towing responded to the scene to recover the vehicle. Several personal items including the paper copy of the vehicle registration and several blueprints were found on the ground near the vehicle and the key fob was found destroyed under and around the vehicle. The left rear tire was flat as well but no other damage was seen. There were several tools in the bed of the truck including an air compressor, circular saw, nail gun, extension cords, and some hand tools. The officer attempted to dust for fingerprints inside the vehicle but was unsuccessful in locating any useful lifts. There is no new suspect information at this time. NCIC removed the stolen status for the truck.

* * *

A woman at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. said her car was stolen. Officers collected the information and drove through the parking lot and found her car in a different lot. Officers notified her where her vehicle was.