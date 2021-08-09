 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Body Found In Charleston, Tn. Last Thursday Is Identified As Carissa Hamby, 32, Of Cleveland

Monday, August 9, 2021

A body found last Thursday near Charleston, Tn., has been identified as that of Carissa Diane Hamby, 32, of Cleveland.

 

That day at approximately 11:50 a.m., it was reported that a body was discovered in a field near the 2000 block of Lower River Road.

 

Due to the conditions of the remains at the time of discovery, the age and sex could not be confirmed. On Monday, the completion of an autopsy and examination of other forensic evidence confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Ms.

Hamby.

 

At this time, the cause of death is under investigation by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with assistance from the Bradley County Medical Examiner and the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

 

No further details are available to be released at this time. 

 

Anyone with information related to this investigation please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 728-7337. 


August 10, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 9, 2021

Landmark Nikki's Restaurant To Be Razed; Replaced By 25 Small Condos

August 9, 2021

Man Injured While Jumping Out Of Burning Home Monday Night


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CALDERON-SUAREZ, MANUEL EVUZRDO 211 PROSPERITY LN Chattanooga, 374215142 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS. ... (click for more)

The landmark Nikki's Drive Inn on Cherokee Boulevard in North Chattanooga will be razed soon to make way for a new condo complex, officials of Fletcher Bright Company said. Cardon Smith, vice ... (click for more)

A residential fire on Foust Street Monday night sent a man to the hospital after he was forced to jump out of a window to escape the burning home. It happened at 9:32 p.m. in the 1900 block ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CALDERON-SUAREZ, MANUEL EVUZRDO 211 PROSPERITY LN Chattanooga, 374215142 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY --- CURTIS, SHAWN KATO 2312 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043713 ... (click for more)

Landmark Nikki's Restaurant To Be Razed; Replaced By 25 Small Condos

The landmark Nikki's Drive Inn on Cherokee Boulevard in North Chattanooga will be razed soon to make way for a new condo complex, officials of Fletcher Bright Company said. Cardon Smith, vice president, said the compact development will include 25 condos. They will be one bedroom and one bath and have 528 square feet each. Mr. Smith said a number of people have asked for items ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bill Wallace: Hapless Lookouts Make For "What A Weekend"

Our granddaughters joined us for a twilight Lookouts baseball game Saturday. They love the ballpark, seeing the players and concessions but miss the stadium vendors. After three hot dogs, a tray of chili/cheese nachos, a large diet coke, a couple of neon-colored sports drinks, a bag of peanuts and a couple of cups of soft-serve ice creams in cardboard cups and no plastic Lookouts ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

Caesar Martinez A Superhero For Talon GC

“DC vs Marvel” is this generation’s version of “Sony vs Nintendo”, a perhaps pointless debate that has probably ruined countless friendships and taken unknown numbers of precious hours away from people’s time. Each side has swaths of supporters, equipped with knowledge of the subject and ready to defend their viewpoint to the bitter end (an end no person can see). Caesar “CEEZ” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors