Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALES, BRADY RAY

7037 ANNAVIEW LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION

---

BENEFIELD, KEVIN

2416 CRESCENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BROWN, KAYLEE ELIZABETH ANN

219 THOMAS STEET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT

THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

---

CAMPBELL, VERNA LYNN

161 ROCKSBURY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CONDRA, JAMES CHAD

8644 WALNUT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

CRUM, SABRE R

11411 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

DALE, TIMOTHY J

1050 ULTIMATE DR ATHENS, 30606

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DYE, JOHN ADAM

313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

EASTERLY, KENNETH B

2544 W VALLEY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS

101 WEST DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37040

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON

601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

GRIFFIN, JOANNE NM

2407 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW

2611 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045622

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HAYNES, TIFFANI KANEYCE

3911 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

---

HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

126 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUNTER, DESTINY LESHAY

2517 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH

2125 PORT ROYAL DR Soddy Daisy, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JONES, ARIEL LASHA

553 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

---

JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

430 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEWIS, JOSEPH DUANE

8201 Thornwood Dr Hixson, 373431659

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOPEZ, BYRON

1353 VILLAGE GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

---

LUCAS-VARGAS, LIDIA SELINA

1805 RINGGOLD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MADISON KEY, KENNETH

701 GOLDEN PL APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MAJEKODUNMI, OLAWALE GBOLAHAM

9121 SULKIEK DR RALEIGH, 27617

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MARTINEZ, RAFAEL R

4712 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW

4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH

---

PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE

4101 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PORCH, SHIRLEY LVONE

3641 Chateau Ln Chattanooga, 374114342

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PUGH, CALEB M

910 KENNINGTON HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

REECE, MARION HERSHALL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052643

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

2306 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043705

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

---

RENDEROS MORALES, FLORENCIA GUADALUPE

19415 LEAFWOOD LN HOUSTON, 77084

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

---

ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER

7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SIZEMORE, PAMELA D

212 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY

9719 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER

87 SPARROW LANE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

VANEGAS, ERWIN FRANKLIN

1024 GREENSLAKE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN

807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WILLIAMSON, TROY NEAL

1587 WILLIAMSBURG CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE