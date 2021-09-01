Sabrena Smedley, Tim Boyd Are New County Commission Leaders

Sabrena Smedley was the unanimous choice to lead the County Commission for the next year.

She replaces Chip Baker in that role.

There was a contested race for vice chairman between Republican Tim Boyd and Democrat David Sharpe. Republican Boyd won 5-4.

There are six Republicans on the panel. Republican Randy Fairbanks crossed over to vote for Commissioner Sharpe. Also voting for Commissioner Sharpe were himself and fellow Democrats Katherlyn Geter and Warren Mackey.

Voting for Commissioner Boyd were himself, Commissioners Smedley and Baker and Commissioners Steve Highlander and Greg Martin.

Commissioner Mackey, earlier, had issued a statement asking that a member of the minority party be allowed to lead the commission. He said that had been the pattern in earlier years of the commission.