Georgia Has 128 More Coronavirus Deaths And 6,573 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 128 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,581.There are 6,573 new cases as that total reaches 1,151,432 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 75,928, which is an increase of 226 from the day before.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 7,463 cases, up 46; 73 deaths; 282 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 3,140 cases, up 56; 69 deaths; 213 hospitalizations, up 3Dade County: 1,642 cases, up 15; 15 deaths, up 1; 66 hospitalizations, up 1Walker County: 8,554 cases, up 47; 91 deaths, up 2; 322 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 17,907 cases, up 88; 260 deaths, up 3; 852 hospitalizations, up 3