Multiple Shots Fired As Vehicles Drive On East Brainerd Road Just Off I-75

Multiple shots were fired as two vehicles drove along East Brainerd Road just off I-75 on Saturday night.

A citizen with a law enforcement background said he was driving to his home in that section of the 7100 block of East Brainerd Road around 9:15 p.m. when he was passed by one patrol vehicle with its blue lights on, then three more.

He said he went to the scene and counted 24 or 25 spent shell casings lying near the roadway. He said he believes as many as 32 were found.

The citizen said the shooting took place in about a 300-foot stretch leading to the top of the hill that then heads down toward Gunbarrel Road. He said some shots were fired in the vicinity of a commercial strip, but he saw no broken windows.

He said joggers are often along that stretch of roadway, but he said since it is now getting dark earlier that none were there at the time of the shooting.

Chattanooga Police said of the incident, "Shots were fired, a vehicle received some damage, no persons shot."