Multiple Shots Fired As Vehicles Drive On East Brainerd Road Just Off I-75

Monday, September 13, 2021

Multiple shots were fired as two vehicles drove along East Brainerd Road just off I-75 on Saturday night.

A citizen with a law enforcement background said he was driving to his home in that section of the 7100 block of East Brainerd Road around 9:15 p.m. when he was passed by one patrol vehicle with its blue lights on, then three more.

He said he went to the scene and counted 24 or 25 spent shell casings lying near the roadway. He said he believes as many as 32 were found.

The citizen said the shooting took place in about a 300-foot stretch leading to the top of the hill that then heads down toward Gunbarrel Road. He said some shots were fired in the vicinity of a commercial strip, but he saw no broken windows.

He said joggers are often along that stretch of roadway, but he said since it is now getting dark earlier that none were there at the time of the shooting.

Chattanooga Police said of the incident, "Shots were fired, a vehicle received some damage, no persons shot." 

 

 


Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Threatened Her With A Power Tool; Man Kicked Off Greyhound For Not Wearing A Mask

A woman on Market Street said a man threatened her with a power tool. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man she alleged threatened her. It was not a man, but a woman. No power tool was found. Witnesses on scene stated that the woman was just yelling at everyone. Police transported the woman back to her residence at Patten Towers. * * * A man on Michael Lane said his ... (click for more)

2 Women Arrested In East Ridge With Stacks Of Stolen Mail

Two women have been arrested in East Ridge after stacks of stolen mail were found in their vehicle. An officer said he saw a suspicious vehicle parked at the Mapco on Ringgold Road. He said it matched the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in mail theft in East Ridge the day before. The officer said Andrea Nicole Shubert, 38, was the driver and Geraldine Marie ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 2021 Ig Nobel Prizes

I have long been a huge fan of the Ig Nobel Prizes, an annual ceremony based on scientifically grounded principles that make you laugh due to their silliness but to also think because each is proven very solidly a serious scientific research paper. The 2021 Awards, always presented at Harvard, were announced Thursday night and each recipient was awarded a cash gift for the first ... (click for more)

Sports

UTK Score Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)

Abby Rector Has 300th Collegiate Kill As Bryan Volleyball Defeats Bluefield

Former Hixson High star Abby Rector surpassed her 300th collegiate kill with a new career-high of 17 at the Bryan College Volleyball team defeated Bluefield on the road. Bryan dropped the first two sets, 23-25 and 27-29, and appeared the be on their way to a potential sweep. However, the flip switched heading into Set 3, and the team fought to win another close set 26-24. Bryan ... (click for more)


