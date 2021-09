Georgia Has 128 More Coronavirus Deaths And 13,292 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 128 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,705.There are 13,292 new cases as that total reaches 1,164,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 76,300, which is an increase of 372 from the day before.Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:Catoosa County: 7,565 cases, up 102; 73 deaths; 282 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 3,251 cases, up 111; 70 deaths, up 1; 214 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,658 cases, up 16; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizationsWalker County: 8,681 cases, up 127; 90 deaths, down 1; 324 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 18,078 cases, up 171; 261 deaths, up 1; 853 hospitalizations, up 1

Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Threatened Her With A Power Tool; Man Kicked Off Greyhound For Not Wearing A Mask

Deangelo Ballard Charged With Gunning Down Edward Melton In Incident Partially Caught On Video

Pair Charged With Murder Of Frank Johnson On Teakwood Drive On May 8, 2020

A woman on Market Street said a man threatened her with a power tool. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man she alleged threatened her. It was not a man, but a woman. No power tool was ... (click for more)

Deangelo Ballard has been charged with gunning down 38-year-old Edward Melton on West Main Street after portions of the incident were caught on video. Ballard, 38, is charged with first-degree ... (click for more)