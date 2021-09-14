 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Edwards Point On Signal Mountain Now Protected Land After Tennessee River Gorge Trust Purchase

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Rick Huffines
Rick Huffines

After almost three decades of discussions, Edwards Point on Signal Mountain is now protected land after the Tennessee River Gorge Trust (TRGT) purchased 32 acres making up that mountain landmark. The Stocker and Arnold Family have owned the land for years, and the sale will ensure that the property will not be developed. 

 

“We’ve been talking to the family for 32 years, and they reached back out to us eight years ago and we’ve continued to have that conversation.

We closed this summer,” TRGT executive director Rick Huffines said. “Not hardly a day goes by in a year where somebody doesn’t stand up there on that point and enjoy that view. People travel there all the time.”

 

During the Tuesday morning announcement on Baylor’s campus, Mr. Huffines thanked the Tucker Foundation, which gave $300,000 to help make the purchase. He later said the TRGT is a grassroots organization that does not get government funding, and asked for people to donate on the TRGT’s website. 

 

“The landowners didn’t restrict people from coming to the property, but they had the right to sell it to a developer or whomever they chose to,” Mr. Huffines said. “Homes could have been built there and people would not have had the ability to access it anymore.” 

 

He spoke at length about the role the Tennessee River Gorge plays in Hamilton and Marion County having clean air and water. Mr. Huffines said that is a primary reason why protecting the land is important to the TRGT.

 

“This forest is a great big carbon dioxide remover. It takes it from the atmosphere, sequesters it in the woods, and releases oxygen in the environment, which gives us clean air,” the executive director said.

 

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is knowing what we own is healthy, and we use science to inform our stewardship. We do a lot of research and work with birds, because birds are an indicator species that show the overall health of the forest. We do water quality sampling to make sure the river is clean and clear, and look for anything that we should alert the local authorities about,” he added.

 

In addition to the 32 acres purchased at Edwards Point, the TRGT also purchased 40 acres nearby and midway up Signal Mountain. Mr. Huffines pointed to the mountain behind him and said the TRGT now protects about 18,000 of the 27,000 acres that make up the gorge. 

 

“We’re not opposed to people living in the gorge and we’re not an anti-development organization,” Mr. Huffines said. “We just know there are places we hold dear, where we can come for solace and having peace and open space. We also see the value in having clean water and clean air, which this protects and provides.

 

“We encourage all people to come out and enjoy it, and we want to be an inclusive and accessible place for all people." 



September 14, 2021

House Candidate Jelks Has No Comment On Rape Allegation; Resigns As Vice Chairman Of The County Democratic Party; Coonrod Backs Women Making Allegations

September 14, 2021

Police Seeking Anyone Who May Have Witnessed Chattanooga Man Being Attacked By Gang On Downtown Street

September 14, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said they have contacted a man who was attacked by a gang near the riverfront on Sunday and are now seeking the public's help in identifying the attackers. Police said, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

House Candidate Jelks Has No Comment On Rape Allegation; Resigns As Vice Chairman Of The County Democratic Party; Coonrod Backs Women Making Allegations

House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised not to comment." He did, however, resign as vice chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party. Mr. Jelks has not been charged with any crime, but Chattanooga Police are investigating ... (click for more)

Police Seeking Anyone Who May Have Witnessed Chattanooga Man Being Attacked By Gang On Downtown Street

Chattanooga Police said they have contacted a man who was attacked by a gang near the riverfront on Sunday and are now seeking the public's help in identifying the attackers. Police said, "A CPD officer was able to make contact with the complainant Monday afternoon. The adult male told the officer he left the area after the incident and had not filed a report. The officer ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Chaplain’s Memory

When America was attacked this time 20 years ago, Jim Jenkins was a Navy chaplain assigned to a group of Coast Guard chaplains and, as fate would have it, they were immediately deployed to New York City’s ground zero, where each was desperately needed. There were 3,000 casualties amidst soul-shaking circumstances – indeed – and the fact Chaplain Jenkins ministered to hundreds of ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Fluid At UT

Josh Heupel answered a question regarding Tennessee’s quarterback situation on Monday with a passing thought. How ironic – for now anyway. The Vols’ first-year head coach dismissed without elaborating any connection between the prevailing uncertainty at the position and adversity. Heupel then said “multiple factors” will determine who starts against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. ... (click for more)

UTK Scores Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors