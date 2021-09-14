Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, 384 New Cases And 344 Hospitalized; Tennessee Has 127 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more deaths from the coronavirus and 384 new positive cases on Tuesday. The case number is up from 353 on Monday. The total cases in the county now stands at 59,036.



The death total is at 586 in the county. The new deaths are reported to be two men and one woman; two white and one race not determined; one age 41-50, and two age 71-80.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 344 in Hamilton County - down from 372 on Monday.

Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 121 Hamilton County inpatients and 95 patients are in ICU, down from 99 the day before.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 55,059, which is 93 percent. There are 3,391 active cases, down from 3,477 on Monday.

Tennessee reported 5,089 new cases on Tuesday, up from 3,912 on Monday, for a total of 1,160,055 coronavirus cases.



There were 127 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 14,137.



The state currently has 3,651 people hospitalized from the virus - a decrease of 18 from the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.555 million.



There have been 1,065,397 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 92 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,159 cases, up 13; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 20,275 cases, up 72; 165 deaths



Grundy County: 2,407 cases, up 10; 36 deaths



Marion County: 5,177 cases, up 12; 51 deaths



Meigs County: 1,945 cases, up 9; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,857 cases, up 10; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 6,242 cases, up 61; 89 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 2,664 cases, up 2; 30 deaths



Knox County: 69,460 cases, up 377; 759 deaths, up 20



Davidson County: 111,527 cases, up 295; 1,043 deaths, up 6



Shelby County: 134,199 cases, up 315; 1,942 deaths, up 5





