Police Blotter: Man Has Tools Stolen From His Buggy At Family Dollar; Road Rage Incident Ends In Racial Slurs

A man at the Family Dollar at 2038 South Willow St. told police someone had taken his tool bag containing tools and his identification. He said he left the items in his buggy outside of the business. He first believed it was individuals that go by the name Rachel and Lamar. He told police he spoke with Lamar and changed his mind, saying "Doogy" in a burnt orange sedan might have taken it. Police were unable to locate any suspects in the area.

A woman on Allemande Way in the apartment complex called police to say she found her driver's license face down in the parking lot. She said she had no idea that it was even lost in the first place. She said she moved there six or seven months ago from her old address on Belle Vista Avenue, which is the one still on her license. She wanted a report in case her identity is used illegally later.

Police responded to a crash at 1600 North Moore Road. A woman was found to be at fault for failing to yield the right of way; however, there was no visible damage and both drivers stated that a wreck report was not needed.

An officer responded to 600 Cherry St. where a 1999 Toyota Camry was sitting out of the roadway at a parking meter. The officer placed an orange sticker on the driver's window, and sent an email confirming that the vehicle was located. It has not moved in many weeks but does not appear to be in bad shape.

An employee at Mapco at 4711 Brainerd Road told an officer than a black male came into Mapco wearing a large, blue puffy jacket and looked to be shoplifting. She said she followed him outside and watched him take a 2 liter out from his jacket. Later on she was approached by some customers who said that the man was attempting to sell them beef jerky, however it is uncertain whether or not the beef jerky is from Mapco.

A woman on Broad Street called police to say she saw her wallet at work and when she left work she couldn't find the wallet. She said she's unsure if the wallet was lost or stolen at this time and she just wanted to report the wallet lost.

A man on 13th Avenue told police he heard someone outside his door. Police searched the area and were unable to locate anything.

Police responded to West 31st Street on a call of two suspicious people in the parking lot of a warehouse. The officer found a man and woman who said they were homeless and would walk at night to dig through dumpsters for things. Both of them were checked for any wants or warrants which came back negative. They were instructed that this was not their property and they could not be there. The officer also checked for any damages in the area and did not see any. Both of the people left the area on foot without issue and were instructed not to come back.

A Nashville Metro Police detective requested CPD to attempt to make contact with residents on Aspen Lane to inform them of a deceased nephew. Both of the people were informed of the news prior to CPD arrival by the Nashville detective via phone call.

A woman on Harbor Hills Road called police to say someone stole her car. She said the keys were in the vehicle and the doors were unlocked. There were no witnesses to this incident and no apparent evidence to process.

The engineering manager at Hotel Indigo at 300 West 6th St. called police to say when he arrived to work he discovered the doors at the rear entrance had been spray painted with graffiti and so had the "no parking" signs. He said he noticed the wall on the highway underpass nearby had graffiti on it also. He said it's just down the street on 6th Street. He said there are cameras across the street that the city has access to but it's unknown at this time if any of them caught this incident. He has taken photos of the graffiti on the hotel and they have been able to clean most of the paint off. He guesses it will be around $300 to re-paint.

An employee of Transport Enterprise Leasing, LLC at 400 Birmingham Hwy. called police and said he was notified that the Tennessee trailer tag has fallen off of a flat bed trailer. He says security could not give a date as to when or where the tag fell off.

A man on Polymer Drive called police and said a former employee was causing issues on the property. He said that he would like to begin documentation and wants the man trespassed. The officer attempted to call the former employee, however was unsuccessful and left a voicemail. The man was notified to contact police if he returns.

An anonymous caller told police a man was on the property on Shallowford Road and was causing issues. When police arrived the man said he came to his property management company to address a plumbing issue. Personnel at this location said that it is the water company that needs to fix the issue. The man was given the phone number to contact the correct people prior to him leaving.

A woman on Mountain Creek Road called police to say someone broke into her 2017 Toyota Camry and stole several items. She said her car was locked, but found no damage. She said she does not know how entry was made.

Police were called to North Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was by the dumpster near the exit. She was asked to leave the property. She gathered her things and left without incident.

A woman on 4th Avenue told police she let another woman borrow her car. It was parked at the other woman's home overnight and, when she woke up, the car was gone. No suspect information was known at this time. Police entered the car into NCIC.

An officer responded to I-75 northbound where a man said he was behind a vehicle that was hauling Santek Waste Services trash cans and an unknown object flew from a trash can and struck his window. He said his car sustained three cracks in the front windshield.

A man said he was traveling on Shepherd Road and made a left turn onto Shaw Drive. When he made the right turn a white Yokohama truck pulled out in front of him from Polymer Drive. He then yelled out the window, "There's a yield sign there." The other driver then yelled back at him to shut up and called him a racial slur. The man said he saw the other man reach down towards the passenger side of his vehicle and get out of the car. The man walked towards his car and he sped off. After speeding off he turned around and found the vehicle still at Shepherd Road and Shaw Drive. He then followed the vehicle onto Hwy. 153 northbound and called the police. The caller said he did not know what the man grabbed from the passenger side of the vehicle. Police searched the area and were not able to locate the vehicle.