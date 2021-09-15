 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 72.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

City Council Delays Final Budget Vote Due To Request From State Agency

The City Council on Tuesday delayed a second reading on the city budget and setting the new tax rate after the city was notified by a state agency.

 

City officials said, "On Monday the State Board of Equalization notified the city that an inquiry had been received about the process for public notice on the new proposed tax rate as included in the budget ordinance.

The city has been following a longstanding budget process, which for many years has included ample public notice, several Council-led education sessions for the public, a formal public hearing, and two public readings of the ordinance.


"While we believe the code-mandated criteria have indeed been met for public notice and engagement - and that the city’s intent to set the tax rate higher than the current certified tax rate has already been clearly expressed - the State Board of Equalization nonetheless recommended that Chattanooga issue a separate public notice, and hold a separate public hearing, specifically on the proposed tax rate.

 

"Therefore the City Council deferred their final vote on the budget ordinance for two weeks in order to allow the Clerk of the Council to issue a 10-day public notice for another public hearing, to be held just prior to the Council's final vote on Sept. 28, 2021.


"Mayor Kelly's administration remains fully committed to this budget, and fully confident that the City Council will approve the budget on Sept. 28."

 

The council last week approved a 40-cent property tax increase above the new Certified Tax Rate that would bring in $30 million in additional income that mainly would go toward pay increases for city employees, including fire and police and public works.


Health Department Restocks Ellume Rapid Covid Tests For Children Aged 2-15

Catoosa, Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 166 New Deaths

Jailer Who Had Sex With Inmate Gets 5-Year Prison Sentence


The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971. There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A former jailer for the Murray County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced on Wednesday to serve five years in prison followed by 10 years on probation for the crimes of sexual contact with an inmate ... (click for more)



The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning Thursday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Everlywell mail-in PCR test kits, intended for ages 16 and older, are still available. To view the current availability of each test kit, visit testing.hamiltontn.gov ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971. There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches 1,173,584 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 77,118, which is an increase of 258 from the day before. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Joe’s Mandate Explodes

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For Game Vs. Tennessee Tech Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against Tennessee Tech. This is UT’s third home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for noon in Neyland Stadium, and gates will open at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on Twitter for the latest updates on game information. ... (click for more)

Vols Look To Create Game-Changing Plays For Tennessee Tech Matchup

With preparations underway for Tennessee football's Week 3 non-conference bout with Tennessee Tech, assistant coaches Kodi Burns (wide receivers) and Willie Martinez (secondary) and select players met with media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols welcome the Golden Eagles to Neyland Stadium Saturday at noon ET to wrap up a three-game homestand to open the 2021 campaign. After evaluating ... (click for more)


