 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 72.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Bitcoin Mining Business In Walker County May Be Expanding

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

A bitcoin "mining" operation in Walker County may be expanding.

The MGT company earlier set up a location on six acres in LaFayette.

It is seeking a second site at the Walker County Business Park. The firm wants to buy two acres just south of a Georgia Power electrical substation.

Bitcoin is a digital currency, and the term mining is used for utilizing computer processing equipment in bitcoin record keeping. Bitcoins are created as a reward for the mining process. Bitcoins can be exchanged for other currencies, products, and services.

Robert Ladd of MGT said his firm is "a trailer park" for bitcoin miner operations. It sets up 40-foot containers for use by bitcoin mining firms and charges a monthly fee. 

He noted that the operation is a huge user of electric power, and his firm makes sure there is an adequate power supply.

Mr. Ladd said the estimated construction cost for the operation at the business park would be $1.2 million. He is asking that the county help with bringing high voltage feeder lines from the substation to power 10 MGT transformers. He said the city of LaFayette brought lines to that operation.

LaFayette has its own electric system. Georgia Power supplies the business park. Mr. Ladd was advised to contact Georgia Power, which has two "cryptocurrency" specialists that deal with such issues.

Mr. Ladd said the current industry demand for bitcoin mining could accommodate in the near term a five-time expansion of the initial project.

He said China "has basically shut down (bitcoin mining) and told everyone to get out." He said that has raised the demand elsewhere.

Mr. Ladd said the clients for the containers install very expensive computer processing equipment and his firm furnishes security. Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Commission chairman, questioned whether the clients are paying personalty tax on that high-value equipment. 

Officials said the cost of the two acres at the business park would be about $50,000. 


September 15, 2021

Health Department Restocks Ellume Rapid Covid Tests For Children Aged 2-15

September 15, 2021

Catoosa, Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 166 New Deaths

September 15, 2021

Jailer Who Had Sex With Inmate Gets 5-Year Prison Sentence


The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971. There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A former jailer for the Murray County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced on Wednesday to serve five years in prison followed by 10 years on probation for the crimes of sexual contact with an inmate ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Health Department Restocks Ellume Rapid Covid Tests For Children Aged 2-15

The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning Thursday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Everlywell mail-in PCR test kits, intended for ages 16 and older, are still available. To view the current availability of each test kit, visit testing.hamiltontn.gov ... (click for more)

Catoosa, Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 166 New Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 166 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,971. There are 4,227 new cases as that total reaches 1,173,584 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 77,118, which is an increase of 258 from the day before. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Joe’s Mandate Explodes

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For Game Vs. Tennessee Tech Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against Tennessee Tech. This is UT’s third home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for noon in Neyland Stadium, and gates will open at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on Twitter for the latest updates on game information. ... (click for more)

Vols Look To Create Game-Changing Plays For Tennessee Tech Matchup

With preparations underway for Tennessee football's Week 3 non-conference bout with Tennessee Tech, assistant coaches Kodi Burns (wide receivers) and Willie Martinez (secondary) and select players met with media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols welcome the Golden Eagles to Neyland Stadium Saturday at noon ET to wrap up a three-game homestand to open the 2021 campaign. After evaluating ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors