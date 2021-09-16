 Thursday, September 16, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Higher Number Of People Under 50 Dying From COVID-19 In Hamilton County

Thursday, September 16, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reports an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths below the age of 50, over the past three months.

During the most recent winter surge, four percent of deaths were age 50 or younger.

Since the beginning of July, 22 percent of deaths have been below the age of 50.

“We extend our sympathy to all of our community members who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Health Department Interim Administrator Sabrina Novak. “A greater number of young people are being hospitalized and dying compared to last year. We strongly recommend that anyone eligible get vaccinated to protect themselves from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.

”It is not too late to get vaccinated. Visitvaccine.hamiltontn.govor call the COVID-19 Hotline at423-209-8383 to find a vaccination event near you."

 

September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021

Police Blotter: Man's Weber Grill Fires Up Too Much On First Use; Couple With Dogs At BODE Asked To Leave


A man on Latitude Circle said his Weber grill caught fire and was completely destroyed. He said he followed the directions on the instruction booklet, which was to turn the grill on high for ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 174 More COVID Deaths And 4,103 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 174 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,143. There are 4,103 new cases as that total reaches 1,177,656 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 77,367, which is an increase of 249 from the day before. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Thoughts On The County Commission And Redistricting

So they say it's time for redistricting. 'Redistricting' means carving up Hamilton County into nine sections of approximately equal population, right? And, as always, we're promised fairness in the process. But 'equal' is supposedly subject to topography and other unavoidable factors, and it's definitely subject to political whim. And 'fairness' is a very flexible term whose definition ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obit Calls Out Culprits

The first paragraph of a woman’s obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. “Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. “You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Process Lessons Learned From Pittsburgh Loss

Operating on the premise there’s much to be gained from a loss, Josh Heupel was especially observant this week. Tennessee’s first-year head football coaching watched every move his players made following last Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Everything from their attentiveness in meetings to their competitiveness on the practice field was scrutinized. Did they process the result ... (click for more)


