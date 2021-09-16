Georgia Has 174 More COVID Deaths And 4,103 New Cases
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 174 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,143.
There are 4,103 new cases as that total reaches 1,177,656 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 77,367, which is an increase of 249 from the day before.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 7,676 cases, up 48; 74 deaths; 283 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 3,314 cases, up 24; 72 deaths; 221 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 1,679 cases, up 6; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations
Walker County: 8,817 cases, up 60; 96 deaths, up 5; 329 hospitalizations, up 4
Whitfield County: 18,235 cases, up 72; 271 deaths, up 6; 857 hospitalizations, up 2