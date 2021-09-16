Georgia Has 174 More COVID Deaths And 4,103 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 174 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,143.There are 4,103 new cases as that total reaches 1,177,656 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 77,367, which is an increase of 249 from the day before.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 7,676 cases, up 48; 74 deaths; 283 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 3,314 cases, up 24; 72 deaths; 221 hospitalizations, down 1Dade County: 1,679 cases, up 6; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizationsWalker County: 8,817 cases, up 60; 96 deaths, up 5; 329 hospitalizations, up 4Whitfield County: 18,235 cases, up 72; 271 deaths, up 6; 857 hospitalizations, up 2