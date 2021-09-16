Hamilton County Records 5 More COVID Deaths, 245 More Cases; Tennessee Has 65 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported five more deaths from the coronavirus and 245 new positive cases on Thursday. The case number is down from 274 on Wednesday. The total cases in the county now stands at 59,555.



The death total is at 594 in the county. The new deaths are reported to be three men and two woman; three white and two black; two age 41-50, one age 51-60, and two age 61-70.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 344 in Hamilton County - down from 352 on Wednesday.

Fifteen more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 110 Hamilton County inpatients and 91 patients are in ICU, up from 90 the day before.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 55,804, which is 94 percent. There are 3,153 active cases, down from 3,293 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 4,432 new cases on Thursday, down from 7,235 on Wednesday, for a total of 1,171,722 coronavirus cases.



There were 65 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 14,289.



The state currently has 3,596 people hospitalized from the virus - an increase of eight from the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.600 million.



There have been 1,083,998 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 93 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,206 cases, up 27; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 20,518 cases, up 119; 166 deaths



Grundy County: 2,480 cases, up 54; 36 deaths



Marion County: 5,271 cases, up 44; 52 deaths



Meigs County: 1,960 cases, up 10; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,895 cases, up 16; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 6,316 cases, up 31; 89 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,720 cases, up 35; 30 deaths



Knox County: 70,308 cases, up 347; 777 deaths, up 6



Davidson County: 112,529 cases, up 423; 1,053 deaths, up 5



Shelby County: 134,984 cases, up 315; 1,967 deaths, up 9