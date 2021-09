Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON

308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BUNCH, MICHAEL COLTON

1734 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CASTEEL, LISA

302 DUNLAP AVE APT 25 EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COLLAKE, AUSTIN EMANUEL

102 STONEY HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

DELO, JOE C

8170 SHALLOWFORD RD.





CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRANGER, KATHRYN SKYE115 SHOPE RIDGE LANE RINNGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARDAWAY, TIMOTHY E1114 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00---JONES, PAMELA MICHELLE4404 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---KELLER, BEVERLY ANN2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 374155763Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE4543 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD3606 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KNOX, TRISTAN DREW902 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KOLIADKO, CALEB W6121 PEBBLEBROOK LANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MASTERSON, SUSAN A406 S PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114733Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOSES, JUSTIN ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MURPHY, JAMYIA D3940 CAIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---NAYLOR, BRINT4221 COIN ADAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111---PACE, MARVIN LYDELL2533 TILSON DR SE ATLANTA, 30317Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PATRICK, JOHN D735 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032929Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---POE, PEYTON LEBRON211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---ROYAL, KAURI V3337 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111034Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---SANDERS, KEITH BRYANT2540 OAK WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 374152105Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED OR SUSPENDED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH---VANCE, MICHAEL ALLEN1426 MEADOWLARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENT---WALKER, CHASTON MIKEL4710 HWY 58 SOUTH DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WAMSLEY, MALLORIE MCKAY8516 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ZUNIGA, RODRIGO JAVIER2508 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD