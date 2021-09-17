Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2021-0122 G.T. Issa Premier Homes (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1629, 1631, and 1633 Jenkins Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2021-0124 Iron Horse Properties TN, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2524 Gunbarrel Road and in the 7400 block of Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Alternate Version)c. 2021-0131 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1402 Cemetery Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)d. 2021-0139 Ethan Collier of Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 2500 block of East 16th Street, 2300 and 2500 blocks of East 17th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 18th Street, 2500 block of East 19th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 21st Street, 2300 block of East Main Street, 1500 and 2000 block of South Lyerly Street, and 1500 through 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSTransportatione. MR-2021-0132 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones on behalf of 1402 Cemetery, LLC c/o Chris Henegar (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 1400 block of Cemetery Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)f. MR-2021-0135 Stantec Consulting Services, LLC c/o Jan Pass on behalf of Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 2000 block of Museum Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0121 Richard L. Brown (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1200 block of Gillespie Road, the 3600 block of Through Street, and 3607 Hoyt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 09-14-2021)2021-0121 Richard L. Brown (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1200 block of Gillespie Road, the 3600 block of Through Street, and 3607 Hoyt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Amendment to Lease with Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA), in substantially the form attached, for clarification of the indemnification and tort liability requirements regarding the leased premises located at 710 E. 12th Street, identified as Tax Parcel Number 145E-U-001.01. (District 8)b. A resolution declaring surplus of approximately 1.97 acres of Tax Map Number 135E-A-005.02, and authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Donation Agreement with Building and Construction Workforce Center, in substantially the form attached, to allow for the expansion of the vocational school parcel, and to authorize the execution of all documents for completion of the transaction. (District 8)EDUCATION AND INNOVATIONInnovationc. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Jim Hall to the Metropolitan Airport Authority.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Monica Kinsey to the Beer and Wrecker Board for District 7 with a term expiration of July 31, 2024.HUMAN RESOURCESe. A resolution amending Resolution No. 30675 and hereby authorizing the Interim Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an amended agreement with Johnston & Associates, Inc. for Third Party Administration of Injury on Duty Occupational Health program claims, for an initial term of two (2) years and twenty-two (22) days, with renewal options of three (3) additional one (1) year periods, for a total contract payment not to exceed $2,508,501.00.POLICEf. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if awarded, accept Fiscal Year 2022 Eastern Tennessee Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) grant from the State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Program for a grant period beginning November 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, in the amount of $139,629.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, for Contract No. R-15-002-202, Sterchi Farms Phase 2, for an increased amount of $42,619.40, plus a new contingency amount of $20,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $310,139.95. (District 5)Transportationh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation for the expansion of the Bike Chattanooga Bicycle Transit System Electric Bicycle Fleet, in the amount of $100,000.00. (Districts 1, 2, 7 & 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-21-019-201 for construction services associated with Citywide resurfacing, in the amount of $18,018,651.05, with a contingency amount of $1,801,865.11, for a total amount of $19,820,516.16, subject to appropriation of funds.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Certified Tax Rate Public Hearing (Personal Appearance through 8:00 p.m.)Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the Municipal Government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354 and to accept and appropriate federal funds for the Fiscal Year activities from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided in the American Rescue Plan Act. (Deferred from 09-14-2021)b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022. (Deferred from 09-14-2021)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 and a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Brian Cotter, in substantially the forms attached, for lease of a house located at 324 Bass Road on Tax Parcel No. 158I-C-021.01, and further identified as the Brown Acres rental house, in consideration of $800.00 per month, and providing security services at Brown Acres and Brainerd Golf Courses, for an additional term of three (3) months, through January 31, 2022. (District 6)b. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-130 for property located at 1454 Jefferson Street. (District 8)FINANCEc. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2026, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference. (Deferred from 09-14-2021)d. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the aggregate amount not to exceed $5,500,000 for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of the following: Alton Park Connector, Bridge Maintenance - Standifer Gap, Community Center Improvements, Fire Training Center Upgrade Planning and Design, Goodwin Road Segment 4 / Hamilton Pl Blvd., Greenway Farm Conference Center, Law Enforcement Training Center, Lynnbrook Park, Roadway Slope Failure, Station 15 Replacement (Addition), Traffic Signal Infrastructure Maintenance, Transit Stop Accessibility (Section 5310). (Deferred from 09-14-2021)MAYOR’S OFFICEe. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointments of Steve Jackson and Randall Smith to four (4) year terms on the Board of Mechanical Examiners.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointments of Doug Dailey, John Smith, and Mark Stolpmann to two (2) year terms on the Board of Gas Examiners.g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointments of Doug Dailey, Susan Dailey, Paul McGinnis, John Smith, and Mark Stolpmann to two (2) year terms on the Board of Plumbing Examiners.POLICEh. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for body worn cameras, tasers, in-car cameras, interview room, storage, and maintenance over a five (5) year term from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2026, based upon Sourcewell Contract #010720-axn, to be paid in annual payments of $1,403,999.79, for a total amount of $7,019,998.95.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew blanket Purchase Order No. 545869 with ADS, LLC for the final one (1) year renewal period for sewer line flow monitoring and rain gauge services, to comply with Consent Decree requirements, for an amount not to exceed $1.4 million.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.