Police Blotter: Woman Dancing In Parking Lot At Cookout Causes Commotion; Gal Standing In Middle Of Lee Highway Told To Find Better Place To Wait For Her Ride

Officers responded to a suspicious activity call at Cookout, 5001 Brainerd Road. Police were told a woman was dancing in the parking lot, disrupting the flow of traffic. Police found the woman was still in the parking lot. Police told her that she was no longer welcome on the property and needed to vacate the area. She gathered her belongings and left.

* * *

A man told police he lost his wallet in the Walmart parking lot, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. He described his wallet to police and said that his card was used inside Walmart for $27.09. Police spoke with Walmart Loss Prevention and were able to view a video showing his card was used by a man with a backpack. Police searched the area for the man, but could not locate him. Police sent the photo for possible identification of the suspect.

* * *

A clerk at Circle K, 6003 Shallowford Road, told police that a woman entered the store and walked to the beer aisle. He said she selected two cases of Heineken and then walked to the cashier line. He said she then selected a car charger and walked out of the store past the cash register without paying for the merchandise. He said she got into a black Audi A3 and left the area, traveling west on Shallowford Road. The clerk said they did not want to press charges against the woman who stole the items. The total amount of merchandise that was taken from the store was $68.

* * *

Police noticed a vehicle parked behind an abandoned building at 2011 Gunbarrel Road. A man, later identified, was sleeping on a mattress behind the business. The man said he just moved to Chattanooga from Mississippi and got a job at Volkswagen. He said he did not have any money and said he should be getting his first check from Volkswagen next week. Police informed him he could not stay at the building, He agreed to leave the area.

* * *

A man on Airport Road told police he was attempting to offload some trash into the dumpsters of a business when a female began to yell and bark orders at him. After the fact, he said he learned that the woman actually worked there, but he was unaware at the time, as she had nothing visible on her person showing that she worked at the facility. Police then spoke with the employee and she said when she asked the man to pull into a certain area, he became aggressive towards her. She said she requested he leave, and he did so without incident.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Circle K gas station, 5501 Hwy 153. Police spoke with a man, who has a muscle disease and walks like he is drunk. The man said he was fine and just wanted to get his coffee. The officer was able to take him to his residence for safety.

* * *

Police observed a woman panhandling at North Terrace and South Moore Road. The officer was very familiar with her, due to having a call at her mother's house, where she resides. Police told her she could not panhandle there any more and, if she is caught again, she will be cited. Police asked if she was still staying with her mother and she said that she is not currently living there.

* * *

Police spoke with a man who said he was having his car worked on at Integrity Chevrolet, 2110 Chapman Road. He said that he got into a verbal argument about the rotors on his new purchase. He said that he did get upset and probably overreacted. He said as he was overreacting one of the employees stepped out of his office and charged towards him telling him to get out of the office. Police went into the business and spoke with the employee. The employee told police the man was getting loud in the showroom and, because he was one of the managers, he stepped out of the office. When he did, he said he told the man to get out of the business and that he did not need to act like that here. He then walked towards the man and continued to tell him to get out of the office. They both said the argument between them was only verbal.

* * *

A woman told police she left her wallet in a shopping cart at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. She said she noticed she didn't have it at approximately 1:15 p.m. after she left the store. She said her wallet was grey and contained $500 in Lowes gift cards, various credit cards, her TN driver's license and Social Security card. Loss prevention said they would research the video and get back to police if they were able to locate her wallet on camera.

* * *

A man called police from 2121 E. 23rd St. The man was at the Waffle House across the street on E. 23rd Street He said that about two minutes before he called police, his orange Chevy was stolen. He said he pulled up to the Waffle House and went inside, leaving his vehicle running and unlocked in the parking lot. He said when he came outside, his vehicle was gone. He said that a woman at the Waffle House said she saw the vehicle last going west on E 23rd Street, but did not see the driver. Police were able to find an orange Chevy was registered to the man, with TN tag. He told police the car had damage on the front left side and scratches on the back right bumper. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen. Later that day, dispatched notified police that Georgia State Patrol had located the car in Bartow County at 5:17 p.m. on the 289 mile marker on 75 South. The man was notified and the vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman asked police to meet her at Hi-Tech Transmission, 5100 Brainerd Road, to document her opening her unlocked car at the auto shop to collect paperwork. She wanted police to note the condition of her car. The officer noted the interior appeared to be "discombobulated."

* * *

A woman on East Avenue told police her soon-to-be ex-husband has been harassing her. She said he keeps calling different departments and companies on her, trying to get her in trouble. Police were dispatched to her residence in reference to a stolen trailer. There was a trailer there and it was not stolen - it belonged to her. She said she only wanted this documented.

* * *

Police were called to a verbal disagreement between brothers on Wheeler Avenue. One of the brothers agreed to drive the other one to his residence to separate.

* * *

A man at the Shell station, 2285 Wilcox Blvd., called police saying he had cigarettes and lottery tickets taken from him there. He said he did not see anyone take his belongings. He was unable to give police any suspect information.

* * *

A woman on St. Paul Street told police that her vehicle had been damaged and she believed her granddaughter was the person that damaged it. She said her granddaughter had left the house between midnight and 2 a.m. and took the car. When the grandmother walked outside later that morning, she noticed a large dent in the front right fender. Police spoke with the granddaughter, who said she did move the car from one spot in the driveway to another, but never left in the car, and caused no damage. The officer inspected the damage, which did appear to be recent, but had no way of determining exactly when the damage occurred or who caused it. Due to the lack of probable cause, no charges were filed against the granddaughter.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at 7725 Lee Hwy. Officers spoke with a woman who was standing in the middle of the road. She said she was waiting for her ride. Officers told her to find a better place to wait.

