 Thursday, September 2, 2021 81.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County Virus Hospitalizations Continue To Increase; 4 More Deaths And 235 New Cases; Tennessee Has 36 More Deaths

Thursday, September 2, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 235 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 226 the day before. The total of cases in the county is now 55,275.

There have been four more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 561 in the county. It is reported it was one man and three women, three white and one black, one age 31-40, one age 71-80 and two age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached 338 in Hamilton County - up in a day from 321. This is the largest count to date of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Hamilton County. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 104 Hamilton County inpatients and 77 patients are in ICU, up from 67 the day before. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 51,244, which is 93 percent. There are 3,470 active cases, down from 3,506 the day before. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,064,427 Thursday with 3,199 new cases. There were 36 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,554, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,505 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 164 more than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 9.161 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 972,620, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,855 cases, up 15; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  18,469 cases, up 53; 161 deaths

Grundy County: 2,188 cases, up 1; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,619 cases, up 5; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,787 cases, up 3; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,568 cases, up 6; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 5,629 cases, up 19; 84 deaths

Sequatchie County: 2,336 cases, up 19; 30 deaths

Knox County: 62,690 cases, up 268; 712 deaths, up 3

Davidson County: 104,846 cases, up 109; 1,006 deaths

Shelby County: 125,862 cases, up 283; 1,888 deaths, up 5

 

 

 

 


September 2, 2021

Judge Puts Down Permanent Injunction, Names Receiver In John Woods "Massive Ponzi Scheme"

September 2, 2021

Georgia Has 131 More Coronavirus Deaths, 6,074 New Cases

September 2, 2021

Walker County To Consider Tiny Homes, Other Land Development Code Amendments


A federal judge in Atlanta has named a receiver and put down a permanent injunction in the case involving Chattanooga native John Woods, who the Securities and Exchange Commission said carried ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 131 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,936. There are 6,074 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

The Walker County Board of Commissioners and Walker County Planning Commission will consider a number of proposed amendments to the county’s Land Development Code over the next two months. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Judge Puts Down Permanent Injunction, Names Receiver In John Woods "Massive Ponzi Scheme"

A federal judge in Atlanta has named a receiver and put down a permanent injunction in the case involving Chattanooga native John Woods, who the Securities and Exchange Commission said carried out a "massive Ponzi scheme." The injunction "restrains and enjoins Woods and Horizon from dissipating, concealing, or transferring any assets which could be the subject of an order ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 131 More Coronavirus Deaths, 6,074 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 131 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,936. There are 6,074 new cases as that total reaches 1,103,756 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 73,777, which is an increase of 243 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,097 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Masks Essential

For a great many physicians who have studied and practiced at the acclaimed University of Alabama-Birmingham medical school and hospital Dr. Peter Pappas is considered to be the “gold standard” on infectious disease in the entire Southeastern United States. Just recently he was asked about the effectiveness of masks in K-12 classroom by the Mountain Brook (Birmingham) School Board. ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Ready for Detroit City

The premier rivalry in NISA will be on display Saturday night when the Chattanooga Football Club faces Detroit City FC at Finley Stadium. DCFC sits atop NISA with a 3-1-0 record, while Chattanooga FC is right behind them at 2-0-1 during Fall play. While Detroit has been ruthless so far, defender Shaun Russell says the boys in blue have what it takes to bring down the champs. ... (click for more)

On The Shoulders of a Giants: Sewanee Football Wants to Win in the Trenches

Sewanee’s campus is almost haunting, with its gothic architecture and woodland setting reminiscent of an old-time castle in a 1930s horror movie. Opposing teams may come to dread making the trip up Monteagle Mountain if Sewanee’s talented athletes can take what they’ve done in practice into gameday. Every D-III defensive line on their schedule will have to contend with monstrous ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors