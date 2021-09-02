Hamilton County Virus Hospitalizations Continue To Increase; 4 More Deaths And 235 New Cases; Tennessee Has 36 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 235 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 226 the day before. The total of cases in the county is now 55,275.

There have been four more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 561 in the county. It is reported it was one man and three women, three white and one black, one age 31-40, one age 71-80 and two age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached 338 in Hamilton County - up in a day from 321. This is the largest count to date of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Hamilton County. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 104 Hamilton County inpatients and 77 patients are in ICU, up from 67 the day before.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 51,244, which is 93 percent. There are 3,470 active cases, down from 3,506 the day before.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,064,427 Thursday with 3,199 new cases. There were 36 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,554, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,505 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 164 more than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 9.161 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 972,620, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,855 cases, up 15; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 18,469 cases, up 53; 161 deaths



Grundy County: 2,188 cases, up 1; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,619 cases, up 5; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,787 cases, up 3; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,568 cases, up 6; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,629 cases, up 19; 84 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,336 cases, up 19; 30 deaths



Knox County: 62,690 cases, up 268; 712 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 104,846 cases, up 109; 1,006 deaths



Shelby County: 125,862 cases, up 283; 1,888 deaths, up 5