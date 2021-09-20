Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was just enjoying the evening air. The vehicle was a tan Honda Accord that was identified as hers. Police conducted a brief field interview and obtained an updated address and phone number. The woman had no active warrants.



* * *

A man told police that when his wife drove through the Storm Car Wash, 5062 Hunter Road, and exited, she observed that there was damage on the passenger side of the vehicle near the rear bumper.

He said that his vehicle did not have this damage when it entered the car wash and requested a report be made to turn in to his insurance company.* * *While on patrol, officers observed a black Audi sedan parked in the Stringer's Ridge parking lot, 1390 Spears Ave. The sedan was unlocked with the driver's rear window down and the keys inside the vehicle. Officers conducted an investigation by running the tag and VIN numbers to see if the vehicle was reported stolen. Officers also requested Signal Mountain to attempt to make contact with the owner on the mountain without success. Officers also attempted to call the owner without success as well. It was unknown if the vehicle was stolen and has not been reported, or if the owner was inside the park hiking. Officers waited on scene in an attempt to see if the owner returned to the vehicle, also without success.* * *The owner of Silhouette's Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, 1401 E. 23rd St., told police an ex-employee was on scene and causing a disorder. He said that she was in the parking lot and was very upset that she had been fired. Before police arrived the woman left the scene in a gray Nissan sedan. Police spoke with the owner, who said he wanted to make a report about the disorder in case the employee came back.* * *A woman told police that sometime earlier in the day she had set her purse down on the outside of a gas station at an unknown location. She said she bought some items from the store, but couldn't carry all of them, so she carried some out and put her purse down, then went back inside to get the rest of her items. She said when she came back out, her purse was gone. She said she had medication, credit cards, Social Security card, her license and her EBT card inside of her purse, which was taken. She had no suspect information.* * *A woman called police from the apartments at 1 E. 8th St. and said her vehicle (TN tag) was parked there since 4:30 p.m. She said she came out at 11:30 p.m. to find her front passenger window broken. She said her purse, along with her Social Security card and insurance card, had been stolen. She did not observe the incident and had no suspect information. She did not wish to press charges.* * *A man on South Beech Street told police he left his car running and went inside his house for a few minutes. He said when he returned outside, he saw two black males on bicycles in his driveway and they were looking at his car. He said he assumed they were thinking about stealing his car, but they fled the area without saying or doing anything. Police patrolled the area, but did not locate anyone matching his descriptions.* * *A man on E. 26th Street Court told police that his neighbor had someone over that he has had problems with in the past. He said that the person does not live there and wanted the person to be removed from the property. He said that the neighbor slipped out the back when police arrived. The neighbor was not able to be located. The man could not give police further information for his neighbor or his neighbor's friend.* * *While on patrol at 2603 4th Ave., police observed smoke coming from the roof of the building. Upon approaching the back of the building, police spoke to a white male who was walking out of the building. The man said he was walking by and saw the building on fire. He said he put out the small fire with a blanket because he knew that various random homeless people slept there. CFD responded and located a man asleep inside the building. The sleepy man did not know there was a fire and did not know who started it.* * *A shoplifting was reported at the Circle K, 7020 East Brainerd Road. A clerk told police that a white male came into the store and stole two packs of beer and then left the store. The clerk said that it cost around $20. Police searched the area for the man, but were unable to locate anyone.* * *A couple on Mountain Creek Road told police that several black males tried to enter their cars and burglarize them. They said one car was entered, but nothing was taken. They said they observed the men leave the complex in multiple cars. Officers attempted to stop the men, but two of the men jumped out of the lead car and fled the scene on foot. They were pursued, but eluded capture. The black Ford turned out to be stolen, and was recovered. The black Ford rolled into the police car during the stop.* * *Police responded to a found purse at an address on Mitchell Avenue. The contents in the purse led the police to try to make contact with the owner at an address on Tennessee Avenue, but they were unsuccessful. The items were turned into Property.* * *The owner of Let Us Light Your World, 5110 Hixson Pike, contacted police regarding the theft of items from the work area behind his business. He told police that a white male and white female, possibly two, took spray paint and a first aid kit from the work bench. He said he does not wish to prosecute, but wants police to be aware. He said he believes these thieves to be the homeless people living under the bridge near Einstein Bagels.* * *A disorder was reported on Cannondale Loop. Police spoke with a man who said he and his friend were in a verbal argument. He said that while he was arguing, he called the police and then his father told the friend to leave the house. After being told to leave the house, he said the friend left without incident.* * *The manager of the Burger King, 4850 Brainerd Road, told police that a black male with a black tank top and black jeans was asking for a job inside the store. After the manager told him that he would have to come back at a later date, the man started to be disorderly. The manager said that he asked him to leave and the man refused. When police arrived, the man had already left and was not located in the area.

* * *

Police were called to the Camp House Coffee Shop, 149 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., on reports there was a black male in one of the bathroom stalls who was refusing to leave. Police noticed the man's hat on the floor and knocked at the bathroom stall and told him that he needed to leave. Police continued to tell him he needed to leave and he responded by saying "I'm finishing up." The man finally left the stall and police escorted him out and patted him down. He was then told to leave the premises and not to come back.



* * *



A man on Ashford Villa Circle told police that around 6 a.m. a black male came to his address and started yelling. He said the man yelled at him that this was his house. He said he did not know the yelling man, but as he was leaving, he banged on his door and since there was no answer, he went to the neighbor’s house and slapped their windows. He said the yelling man then got into a green older truck and sped out of the parking lot. He said he wanted to be put on the watchlist and he was going to try and move apartments to prevent any other disturbances. The man's house was put on the watchlist for the next two weeks.