Georgia Has 191 More Coronavirus Deaths And 9,490 New Cases Since Friday
Monday, September 20, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 191 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,426.
There are 9,490 new cases as that total reaches 1,191,105 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 78,376, which is an increase of 816 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 7,755 cases, up 67; 75 deaths; 283 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 3,388 cases, up 53; 72 deaths; 221 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,691 cases, up 11; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations
Walker County: 8,911 cases, up 63; 97 deaths, up 1; 329 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 18,383 cases, up 97; 277 deaths, up 4; 862 hospitalizations, up 3