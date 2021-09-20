 Monday, September 20, 2021 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Has 191 More Coronavirus Deaths And 9,490 New Cases Since Friday

Monday, September 20, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 191 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,426.

There are 9,490 new cases as that total reaches 1,191,105 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 78,376, which is an increase of 816 from Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 7,755 cases, up 67; 75 deaths; 283 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,388 cases, up 53; 72 deaths; 221 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,691 cases, up 11; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations

Walker County: 8,911 cases, up 63; 97 deaths, up 1; 329 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 18,383 cases, up 97; 277 deaths, up 4; 862 hospitalizations, up 3

Opinion

Ugly Events In Our Past Must Not Be Forgotten - Response

It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten. While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention. As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs. John L. Odom Ooltewah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Inside A Nashville ICU

The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same Joe Gammon – who has been in the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win 3-1 Over Visiting North Carolina FC

The Red Wolves welcomed North Carolina FC to CHI Memorial Stadium, the den, Saturday night looking to get back to winning ways. In a shift to the starting XI, the Red Wolves changed it up by bringing in Ronaldo Pineda to play at right back with Jonathan Ricketts shifted out to the left. The first half started out with both sides growing into the game well, but neither side managed ... (click for more)


