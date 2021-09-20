Georgia Has 191 More Coronavirus Deaths And 9,490 New Cases Since Friday

The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more coronavirus deaths on Monday, four male and two female, three black and three white, one between the ages of 41-50, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and one over the age of 81. There have been 77 new positive cases since Friday. The total cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)