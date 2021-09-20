 Monday, September 20, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Collegedale Has Police Job Fair, Meet And Greet

Monday, September 20, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Collegedale Commissioner Debbie Baker announced a job fair/meet-and-greet with the police department, in the city’s courtroom on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. She said applicants for jobs can apply for the open positions and it will be an opportunity for anyone who is interested to meet the city’s new police officers. More information will be available on the city’s website.

 

Swinyar Drive is suffering from heavy truck traffic, said City Manager Wayon Hines.

Temporary repairs will be started on Tuesday or Wednesday as the weather permits. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson asked if McKee could be responsible for the damage. No, replied Mr. Hines, the city has been monitoring the road for the past five years and was aware of problems. Repairs to the road were not included in the gift of Little Debbie Park from McKee that will be built along that road, he said. Repairs are expected to be just around $6,000.

 

The second and final vote to amend the commercial and multi-family residential design standards ordinance was approved Monday night. The changes include allowing for the first pass of approving a design to come from the city’s staff. The applicant also will have the option of coming to the board of commissioners for approval. Also included is bike parking and pedestrian connectivity.

 

Commissioner Baker congratulated Mayor Katie Lamb for being named to the position of District 3 Director of the Tennessee Municipal League. The TML is a cooperative of cities and towns in the state that works for legislation to help the municipalities.

 

The commissioners acting as the city’s beer board voted to approve a beer license for Thai Spice & Hibachi Express, 5910 Reagan Lane. The new permit was needed because of an ownership change.

 

 


