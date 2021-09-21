 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths, 183 New Cases

Tuesday, September 21, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department reported five more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, all male, four black and one white, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81. There have been 183 new positive cases on Tuesday. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,404. The death total is at 608.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 278 in Hamilton County - down from 306 on Friday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.
There are 101 Hamilton County inpatients and 83 patients are in ICU, down from 86 reported Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 56,948, which is 94 percent. There are 2,848 active cases, up two from 2,846 on Monday.


Judge Paty Says If Case Numbers Rise There May Be Need For Division II Of City Court

Fleischmann Hits Crisis At The Border

Georgia Has 138 More Coronavirus Deaths And 6,109 New Cases


City Judge Sherry Paty told City Council members on Tuesday that case numbers in the court are way down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in the city police force of around 100 officers. ... (click for more)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Hit "the continued crisis at the southern border, as thousands of illegal migrants are being held under an overpass in Del Rio, Texas, after illegally entering the United ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 138 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,563. There are 6,109 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)



City Judge Sherry Paty told City Council members on Tuesday that case numbers in the court are way down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in the city police force of around 100 officers. However, she said if there is a sharp rise in new cases there may still be a need for Division II of the court. Division II Judge Russell Bean has announced he plans to retire next year, ... (click for more)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Hit "the continued crisis at the southern border, as thousands of illegal migrants are being held under an overpass in Del Rio, Texas, after illegally entering the United States." He said, “In just eight months, the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats have completely destroyed border security along the southern border and have purposely ... (click for more)

Why I Am Leaving My Nursing Job - And Response (3)

CHI Memorial, Dignity Health, and All Administrators in Chattanooga, TN and throughout our companies, the following letter is my heart felt forced termination for not complying to allow, against my own will, the injection of an illegally mandated vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization. First, I would like to express I have enjoyed working in my unit for the last three years. ... (click for more)

National Hunting And Fishing Day: Celebrating Tennessee’s Sportsmen and Women

An editorial by Senator Mike Bell and Representative Bob Freeman, co-chairs of the Tennessee Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus: Saturday, September 25 marks our nation’s 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. Signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972, NHFD is a great opportunity to come together and recognize the historical and ongoing ... (click for more)

Mat Mocs Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday afternoon. The season features multiple contests inside Maclellan Gym and the return of the Southern Scuffle. “I am really looking forward to our schedule this season. We are back to a full season and I know our guys are ready to compete,” said Ruschell. “There are a lot of highlights ... (click for more)

Hayes Wood Continues Standout Career At Lipscomb University

Hayes Wood, former Boyd-Buchanan soccer player, scored the game winning golden goal for Lipscomb University against Bellarmine on Saturday. Wood's goal came in the 99th minute with 13 seconds remaining the the first overtime period to clinch the ASUN Conference match. This was the first conference match for both schools. Lipscomb's record is 5-0-2. They have no losses for the year ... (click for more)


