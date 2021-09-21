Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths, 183 New Cases





The Hamilton County Health Department reported five more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, all male, four black and one white, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81. There have been 183 new positive cases on Tuesday. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,404. The death total is at 608.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 278 in Hamilton County - down from 306 on Friday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.There are 101 Hamilton County inpatients and 83 patients are in ICU, down from 86 reported Monday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 56,948, which is 94 percent. There are 2,848 active cases, up two from 2,846 on Monday.