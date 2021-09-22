Police Blotter: Man Who Is "Too High" Aggressively Plays Instruments At Guitar Center; Man And Woman Hit Each Other With Hair Iron

Police responded to a disorder at the Guitar Center on Hamilton Place Boulevard. The manager told police that a black male, wearing a black baseball hat with an American flag, blue shirt with stars and jeans, came into the business and began aggressively playing the drums and other instruments, causing a scene. She said she asked him if he could continue playing the instruments in a more calm manner. He said he was "too high" and began to argue with her, at which point she asked him to leave. She said she wanted him trespassed from the property, but he was no longer on scene for police to do so.

An intoxicated white male was reported at the Marriott, 1100 Carter St. Hotel staff told police that the guy fell, then got up and walked off. Police found the man, who said he was coming from the Farmer's Market when he noticed his sugar was low, so he was trying to make it home. He said that he had some sugar (candy) in his pocket, but he wanted to wait until he got home to eat it. Police asked him if he needed an ambulance and he said he did not. There were no indicators that he had been drinking.

A man on 14th Avenue told police that someone had broken into his truck and stolen about $1,200 worth of tools. Police saw that the left side passenger window was busted and the man said that is how the person got inside his vehicle. The tools that were taken included one Dewalt saw (yellow), one Milwaukee saw (red/black) and a frame pistol (black). There was no suspect information. The man did have the serial number for one of his saws.

A man on Elder Mountain Road told police that two of his "stealth" cameras were stolen near Massingale Point on Raccoon Mountain. He said the thief could still possibly be in the area. Officers proceeded to follow him to the destination, but before they were able to reach it, the man became stuck in the mud. Officers did not proceed any further. A report card, complaint number and contact information was given to him, should any more information come about.

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police that someone damaged his motorcycle sometime during the night. He said he believes the person(s) attempted to steal his motorcycle by breaking the front light panel and damaging the lock/unlock key ignition.

A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. Police spoke with a Loss Prevention agent, who said that a white male, later identified, concealed several items. The man walked out of the store past all points of sale and did not pay for the merchandise. Next, the man took off running and officers caught up with the suspect and detained him. Walmart eventually said they did not wish to prosecute.

A disorder was reported at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a man they have had multiple interactions with, where police had to use force. The man was acting in a stable state of mind and requested police take him to his girlfriend's house. Police transported him to that location.

A man called police for help with a disorder prevention call at a residence on Forest Meade Drive. He showed police signed restraining order paperwork in which it explicitly stated that he is allowed to spend no more than 45 minutes to pick up his required personal items from the garage at the Forest Meade Drive residence, provided that an officer was present. No contact was made with the woman who resides at the residence while police were on scene. Police arrived at 4:30 p.m. and observed the man used his garage clicker to gain access to the garage and then collect his work tools. The man left the garage clicker in the garage and police left at 4:35 p.m.

While on patrol, police saw two 4-wheelers and two non-street legal dirt bikes at the intersection of 4th Street and Broad Street. Police previously tried to make contact with the same group at 500 River St., and all of them fled. Police went to make contact again, and all four fled, heading north on Broad Street. One of the 4-wheelers drove up the sidewalk where pedestrians were present. Police last observed the group turning east on 3rd Street, heading up to Walnut Street. Police did not pursue the group, but did check the area around Coolidge Park where the group likes to gather.

Loud noise was reported at a residence on Blanchard Street. A woman told police that her neighbor comes home and sits in the driveway and plays her car radio very loud. The two share a driveway that separates the two homes. The woman's room is next to the driveway. She told police she asked her neighbor to please stop, but she still continues. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbor but there was no response to the door. Police will try and make contact another day.

A suspicious person was reported at the Raceway, 2528 Broad St. Police spoke with the man as he was exiting the Raceway. He displayed signs of alcohol intoxication, and police began to speak with him regarding the incident. During the interview, the man refused to follow officer commands regarding reaching into his bag, so he was detained in handcuffs and patted down. Officers then made contact with a Raceway employee, who said the man had left and re-entered the Raceway several times, arguing with the staff about buying cigarettes. She said she did not wish to press charges as long as he left the premises. The man agreed to leave the premises and not return for the night.

A woman flagged down police and said her vehicle, a white Nissan truck (TN tag), was broken down and wouldn't start. Her vehicle was pushed across Bailey Avenue and into a legal parking spot. Police transported her to her home on South Seminole Drive and she said she would tend to her broken down vehicle at a later time.

Chattanooga Billiard Club, 725 Cherry St., security called police to report a disorder. The disorder was caused when a woman thought someone stole her property, so she called police to report it. However, in her drunken stupor, she refused to leave when security told her to leave. When police arrived, she still refused to leave, at which point officers detained her and escorted her out of the bar. When police got her outside, she was talking about a gold watch, which a gentleman she came to the bar with handed to police, saying it fell out of her pocket when she was walking out of the bar. Police had no reason to believe anything had been stolen. Police went back into the bar to speak with security, but he said he did not have the authority to trespass the woman from the bar; however, she was not allowed back in the bar that night. The woman was left with the man she came to the bar with to take her home.

A man and woman on Cain Avenue were causing a disorder over her drinking and not leaving the man alone. Both of them were told to stay away from each other and they agreed. The woman said that she would sleep it off.

A woman on Tiftonia View Road showed police a Ring video facing the front of her home. At 1:27 a.m., a tan or gold 4DR Volkswagen, possibly a Passat, stopped in the cul-de-sac on Tiftonia View Drive. The video showed a black male walk to her driveway and unsuccessfully attempt to open the doors of a vehicle in her driveway. It showed another male was walking on the opposite side of Tiftonia View Road, across from her home. She said she attempted to get the tag number of the vehicle but was unsuccessful. Police canvased the area and discovered footprints in the grass leading to the vehicles in the driveway of Tiftonia View Road. The vehicles were locked and nothing else looked out of place.

A man on E. 45th Street told police that a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota or Jeep, drove past his house and threw beer bottles in the driveway. The man said he was worried and wanted police to check the area for the vehicle. Responding officers did check the area and were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided. Additionally, the residence was added to the Watch List.

An officer was assisting another officer in the 1500 bock of Wilcox Boulevard when they observed a silver sedan stop in the westbound lanes and put on dim emergency flashers. The officer moved his car behind the vehicle and activated his lights to prevent a wreck, and spoke with the driver. She said she just had a friend jump her car because it had died on McCallie Avenue, but it had died again. Police were able to jump the woman's car again, and she was able to park it in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive before it died again. The woman left her vehicle parked and locked, and police transported her and her two passengers to a residence on Stardust Trail. The woman provided valid ID information and a phone number, and the vehicle was registered to her father.

Theft was reported from a vehicle at Embassy Suites, 2321 Lifestyle Way. Police spoke with a man who said sometime during the night someone broke out the passenger side front window of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica he had rented from Enterprise Car Rental in Macomb, Mich. He said he had nothing of value inside the vehicle and does not believe anything was stolen. Police spoke with the desk clerk at Embassy Suites, and she will have management review the security cameras to see if there is any helpful footage that may help identify a suspect. She said a second vehicle was broken into, but they had not determined the owner yet.

Police spoke with an employee of Tobacco and Beverage Mart, 7794 E Brainerd Road, who told police a homeless man was sleeping in front of the building and she wanted him removed. Police spoke with the homeless man who said he would no longer sleep on the sidewalk in front of the store. He collected his items and walked away from the area.

A man on Ivy Street told police that a woman had taken his phone and driven away. The man had two cuts on his hand that he said the woman gave him with a hair iron. He said that she was driving him home, and when they arrived at his grandparents' house, he asked her to take him to another address. He said she refused to take him anywhere else, and when he exited the vehicle and went inside, he realized that his phone was gone. He called police and then began chasing the woman on foot. He said when he caught up with her to retrieve his phone, she got her hair iron from the trunk and struck him with it. He said he then grabbed it from her hand and hit her in the leg. The man said he did not want to press any charges. The woman told police that when they arrived at his grandparents' house, he refused to get out of the vehicle and requested to be taken to his friend's house. She said she refused and he took the keys from the ignition and ran out of the car. She said she then chased him around the house to get the keys back and returned to her vehicle, opened the trunk and retrieved her hair iron. She said that at some point he struck her and she retrieved the iron to hit him. She said he then took it from her and hit her on the front of her leg. The woman was unwilling to show police her injury or take a picture of it. She had no other injuries or bruising. She did not want to press any charges against him. She pulled up in her vehicle shortly after police arrived on scene. The man's phone was in her vehicle and it was returned to him. As there were no witnesses to the event, both of them admitted to striking the other, and neither was willing to press charges in a mutual combative instance, both of them left the area separately and stated they would not be contacting each other.