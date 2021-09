An apartment complex on South Broad Street has sold for $37,500,000.

The 17 Broad Apartment complex is at 1701 Broad St.

Apartments there are renting for from $1,099 to $1,809 per month.

The sale was to Cs1031 17 Broad Apartments St Llc Tr, Cs1031 17 Broad Apartments Dst from Murphy Bssl Llc.