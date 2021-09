Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON

2103 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO

2006 MILNE ST Chattanooga, 374064225

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRICKETT, CARL A

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CALHOUN, KE DARRIUS RAYQUAN

501 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARTER, DEMETRIUS

3402 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111057

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED RIOT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THEFT UNDER $500

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

CASBON, TAYLOR M

728 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024957

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CRAWL, MARLON GERARD

1659 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37423

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CRAWLEY, ROBERT BRETT

3214 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DISMUKE, JOSHUA L

1126 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023752

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

GASTON, APRIL DAWN

3220 MARYLAND CIR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRAY, KEVIN JOHN

8531 PETTY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213480

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STALKING

---

HANKS, CLIFFORD LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374061237

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

---

HAYES, JOHNATHAN ELIOTT

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 315 Chattanooga, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HODSON, KYLE EDWARD

1416 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD Chickamauga, 307071838

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS OF FENTENYL FOR RESALE

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HORNER, RONALD

7506 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 373413921

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

---

JONES, SHATERIA NICOLE

804 BALES CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

LANG, AMANDA J

904 FORREST VIEW PLACE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEMING, TROY RYAN

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR

4441 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCDOWELL, DANNY LEE

909 WELLINGTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MELVIN, HANSON CORDELL

203 A SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MOORE, EDWARD LASTER

1408 FRED WILL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN

2812 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

SMASAL, JUSTIN W

1050 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD

1900 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042222

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

---

SMITH, MARTIMUS CASLIN

2017 LORAL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

STRICKENBARGER, JOSHUA DAVID

119 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

---

WOOTEN, LAUREN D

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CARD)