Lee Coker Announces Candidacy For 2022 Georgia State House Election

Lee Coker has formally announced his candidacy for State Representative District 6.

Mr. Coker is a firefighter and emergency medical technician. He said he is committed in bringing accountability to our state government.



“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Georgia State House,” Mr. Coker said. “I

am dedicated to ensuring that the people of Murray and Whitfield Counties have a representative that will ensure their voices are heard in the State House. The people of District 6 deserve an honest and diligent representative.



“The Establishment has failed conservative voters, and I am ready to fight for Georgia. We need

someone in the state house that will fight hard for election integrity, gun rights, and freedom from pandemic mandates.”



Mr.

Coker is a lifelong resident of Whitfield County. He is second-generation public safety and has served as a firefighter for 10 years, as well as an emergency medical technician.