Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).



III. Special Presentation.

Certified Tax Rate Public Hearing (Personal Appearance through 8:00 p.m.)



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the Municipal Government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354 and to accept and appropriate federal funds for the Fiscal Year activities from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided in the American Rescue Plan Act.

(Deferred from 09-14-2021)b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022. (Deferred from 09-14-2021)PLANNINGc. 2021-0121 Richard L. Brown (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1200 block of Gillespie Road, the 3600 block of Through Street, and 3607 Hoyt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Alternate Version)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:LEGALa. An ordinance to suspend the Second Division of Chattanooga City Court effective the end of the current term and before the next General Election, and to amend Chattanooga City Code Sections 12-18 and 12-19. (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 and a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Brian Cotter, in substantially the forms attached, for lease of a house located at 324 Bass Road on Tax Parcel No. 158I-C-021.01, and further identified as the Brown Acres rental house, in consideration of $800.00 per month, and providing security services at Brown Acres and Brainerd Golf Courses, for an additional term of three (3) months, through January 31, 2022. (District 6)FINANCEb. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2026, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference. (Deferred from 09-14-2021)c. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the aggregate amount not to exceed $5,500,000 for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of the following: Alton Park Connector, Bridge Maintenance - Standifer Gap, Community Center Improvements, Fire Training Center Upgrade Planning and Design, Goodwin Road Segment 4 / Hamilton Pl Blvd., Greenway Farm Conference Center, Law Enforcement Training Center, Lynnbrook Park, Roadway Slope Failure, Station 15 Replacement (Addition), Traffic Signal Infrastructure Maintenance, Transit Stop Accessibility (Section 5310). (Deferred from 09-14-2021)MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointments of Steve Jackson and Randall Smith to four (4) year terms on the Board of Mechanical Examiners.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointments of Doug Dailey, John Smith, and Mark Stolpmann to two (2) year terms on the Board of Gas Examiners.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointments of Doug Dailey, Susan Dailey, Paul McGinnis, John Smith, and Mark Stolpmann to two (2) year terms on the Board of Plumbing Examiners.POLICEg. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for body worn cameras, tasers, in-car cameras, interview room, storage, and maintenance over a five (5) year term from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2026, based upon Sourcewell Contract #010720-axn, to be paid in annual payments of $1,403,999.79, for a total amount of $7,019,998.95.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew blanket Purchase Order No. 545869 with ADS, LLC for the final one (1) year renewal period for sewer line flow monitoring and rain gauge services, to comply with Consent Decree requirements, for an amount not to exceed $1.4 million.VIII. Purchases.IX. 