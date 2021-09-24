Firefighters Extinguish Fire In 1 Room Of Red Bank Home

Quick work by Red Bank firefighters on Friday extinguished a house fire at 424 Glenhill Dr..

At 5:11 p.m., Red Bank firefighters responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring out of the eaves. Firefighters entered the house quickly and found fire in a bedroom and contained it to the one room.



No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters. Damages are unknown and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Red Bank FD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Chattanooga FD and Signal Mountain FD responded to the scene. Dallas Bay VFD stood by at Red Bank station 1 for any additional emergency calls in their district.



American Red Cross will be be assisting the family of five with their immediate needs.