2 Fugitives Arrested Friday Afternoon On Shallowford Road

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Division went to 6220 Shallowford Road on Friday at 2:45 p.m. to attempt to locate and arrest fugitives Shawn Cranfield, 42, and Erika Bell, 29.

Cranfield had outstanding Hamilton County warrants on the following charges: possessing a firearm with intent to go armed; possession of drug paraphernalia (x2), possession of meth for resale (x2); failure to appear (x2); theft of property over $1,000, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Ms.

Bell’s warrants were for possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

Contact was quickly made with Ms. Bell. Before detectives could reach Cranfield, he climbed through a closet access panel into the apartment attic. Detectives called for him to come down and could hear him moving and causing damage within the attic. Additional units were requested from Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Police Department. As this transpired, an odor of smoke was reported outside the apartment building, prompting a response from Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS.

When repeated attempts to call him down failed, HCSO Detectives and Chattanooga Police officers went into the attic to affect the arrest. After he was arrested, Cranfield complained of breathing difficulty and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. While at the hospital, Cranfield attempted to escape and was re-captured by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office detectives.

Ms. Bell was arrested and transported to Silverdale Correctional Facility where she is in the process of being booked.

Additional charges will be placed on Cranfield related to his resistance to arrest and suspected narcotics found in the apartment.