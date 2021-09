Tennessee hits the road for the first time this season with a showdown against SEC East rival Florida in primetime on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Vols are coming off a 56-0 shutout of Tennessee Tech last weekend and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday as they look to spring the upset against the 11th-ranked Gators. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be ... (click for more)

The Covenant cross country teams dominated the course at the Maryville Invitational Friday afternoon. The women came in first of five with 22 points in their 6k race, while the men were also first of five in their 8k race with 26 points. The women had three runners in the top five. Claire Mackes continued her stellar performance, coming in first place overall with her ... (click for more)