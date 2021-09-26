7 People Shot At College Hill Court; 2 Women Die

Seven people were shot on Saturday night at College Hill Court on Grove Street and two women died.
The victims were:
Victim 1 (deceased):
Labrecia Dews (female, 37)
Victim 2 (deceased):
Keniqua Hughes (female, 21)
Victim 3:
Female, 26
Victim 4:
Female, 19
Victim 5:
Female, 24
Victim 6:
Female, 21
Victim 7:
Female, 14
At approximately 10:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1124 Grove Street on a report of multiple people shot.
- Upon arrival, officers located six shooting victims, two of those victims deceased.
- Police rendered aid to victims until Hamilton County EMS arrived on scene.
- Hamilton County EMS transported four of the victims to a local hospital. At this time, all victims are stable.
- An additional victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds left the scene prior to police arrival and was taken to a hospital via personal vehicle.
- Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene.
- The suspect(s) fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no suspect details to release at this time.
- Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.