7 People Shot At College Hill Court; 2 Women Die

Sunday, September 26, 2021
Seven people were shot on Saturday night at College Hill Court on Grove Street and two women died.
 
The victims were:
 
Victim 1 (deceased):
Labrecia Dews (female, 37)

Victim 2 (deceased):
Keniqua Hughes (female, 21)

Victim 3:
Female, 26

Victim 4:
Female, 19

Victim 5:
Female, 24

Victim 6:
Female, 21

Victim 7:
Female, 14
 
At approximately 10:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1124 Grove Street on a report of multiple people shot.
  • Upon arrival, officers located six shooting victims, two of those victims deceased.
  • Police rendered aid to victims until Hamilton County EMS arrived on scene. 
  • Hamilton County EMS transported four of the victims to a local hospital. At this time, all victims are stable. 
  • An additional victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds left the scene prior to police arrival and was taken to a hospital via personal vehicle.
  • Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene. 
  • The suspect(s) fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no suspect details to release at this time. 
  • Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Clfiton Man Arrested And Charged In Shooting Death Of Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy

Thomas Henshall, Jr., 37, Arrested For Transporting A Corpse, Believed To Be His Mother

Man, 45, Shot In Brainerd After Altercation; Ryan Calloway Sought


Thomas Henshall, Jr., 37, Arrested For Transporting A Corpse, Believed To Be His Mother

Man, 45, Shot In Brainerd After Altercation; Ryan Calloway Sought

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

NOTE: Glitches happen in life and due to “operator error, The Saturday Funnies have become The Sunday Funnies this week. I hope you will enjoy these … * * * ILLEGAL COCKFIGHTS IN LOUISIANA The Louisiana State Police had received numerous reports of illegal cockfights being held in the area around Abbeville and had sent their famous Detective Boudreaux from Thibodeaux to ... (click for more)

Vols Fall To Florida, 38-14, In SEC Opener

Trailing by only three at halftime, Tennessee was outscored 21-0 in the second half, falling to No. 11 Florida, 38-14, in its Southeastern Conference opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday evening. Hendon Hooker completed 13-of-23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while a balanced rushing attack of Jabari Small , Tiyon Evans and Hooker ran for 148 yards. The ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Drop First Match at CHI Memorial Stadium

The Red Wolves welcomed the New England Revolution II to CHI Memorial Stadium on a beautiful night in the Scenic City. The Red Wolves came out with high energy sparked by Marky Hernandez inside the opening two minutes, who had a shot saved by the New England keeper. A special night for veteran midfielder, Ualefi, made his 50th appearance in a Red Wolves uniform. An incredible ... (click for more)


