Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRIER, MICHAEL ALLEN

3316 JALUIT LN HONOLULU, 96808

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BENTLEY, DIAMONIQUE

2184 CAMDEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT

---

BOOKER, CROSHOUN L

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BORCA, CALIN NICHOLAS

285 TROTTERS RIDGE RD ARCADE, 305494397

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROWN, JAMIE LEE

1805 CATALINA DR BLACKSHEAR, 31516

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CICALLA, CHARLES MICHAEL5711 N MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST---GARVIN, PATRICK ROSS113 S 16TH ST FERNANDINA BEACH, 32034Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GAY, LAKISHA LENISE506 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113230Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---HADEN, TRACY NMN3210 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT (SIMPLE)---HELENE, MORGAN E1011 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032230Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY---JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER1529 MYRT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JOHNSON, KELSEY LEE2496 CAPTAIN HOOK DR FERNANDINA BEACH, 32034Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JONES, CANDACE DARLENE6822 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KING, ANDREW THOMAS6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LONG, DECORIA LASHAI3695 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111106Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOPEZ-TORRES, JUAN WILSON407 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MARSH, DAVID J266 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MORRIS, PHILIP C880 RUGGER WAY SALE CREEK, 373730000Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE13790 NORTH TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEAR---NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN1126 GROVE STREET APT. D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PETERSON, SEAN LAWRENCE959 ADDISON ST ADRIAN, 49221Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO7641 BORRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ2184 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---REYNERIO-HERNANDES, JAYRONAge at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---RONSANI, JOSEPH DAVID4032 OAKVIEW LOOP LOT 35 BLACKSHEAR, 315164162Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STOUDEMIRE, DEASIA6312 JOCELYN DIRVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WALTON, DUSTIN LEBRON2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)