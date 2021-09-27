Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARRIER, MICHAEL ALLEN
3316 JALUIT LN HONOLULU, 96808
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BENTLEY, DIAMONIQUE
2184 CAMDEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT
---
BOOKER, CROSHOUN L
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BORCA, CALIN NICHOLAS
285 TROTTERS RIDGE RD ARCADE, 305494397
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, JAMIE LEE
1805 CATALINA DR BLACKSHEAR, 31516
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CICALLA, CHARLES MICHAEL
5711 N MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
---
GARVIN, PATRICK ROSS
113 S 16TH ST FERNANDINA BEACH, 32034
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GAY, LAKISHA LENISE
506 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113230
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
HADEN, TRACY NMN
3210 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
HELENE, MORGAN E
1011 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032230
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
1529 MYRT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, KELSEY LEE
2496 CAPTAIN HOOK DR FERNANDINA BEACH, 32034
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JONES, CANDACE DARLENE
6822 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KING, ANDREW THOMAS
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LONG, DECORIA LASHAI
3695 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111106
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOPEZ-TORRES, JUAN WILSON
407 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MARSH, DAVID J
266 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MORRIS, PHILIP C
880 RUGGER WAY SALE CREEK, 373730000
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE
13790 NORTH TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN
1126 GROVE STREET APT. D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PETERSON, SEAN LAWRENCE
959 ADDISON ST ADRIAN, 49221
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
7641 BORRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
2184 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
REYNERIO-HERNANDES, JAYRON
,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RONSANI, JOSEPH DAVID
4032 OAKVIEW LOOP LOT 35 BLACKSHEAR, 315164162
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOUDEMIRE, DEASIA
6312 JOCELYN DIRVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WALTON, DUSTIN LEBRON
2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)