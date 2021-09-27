 Monday, September 27, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, September 27, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRIER, MICHAEL ALLEN 
3316 JALUIT LN HONOLULU, 96808 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BENTLEY, DIAMONIQUE 
2184 CAMDEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT
---
BOOKER, CROSHOUN L 
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BORCA, CALIN NICHOLAS 
285 TROTTERS RIDGE RD ARCADE, 305494397 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, JAMIE LEE 
1805 CATALINA DR BLACKSHEAR, 31516 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID 
456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CICALLA, CHARLES MICHAEL 
5711 N MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
---
GARVIN, PATRICK ROSS 
113 S 16TH ST FERNANDINA BEACH, 32034 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GAY, LAKISHA LENISE 
506 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113230 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON 
843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER 
6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
HADEN, TRACY NMN 
3210 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
HELENE, MORGAN E 
1011 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032230 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER 
1529 MYRT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, KELSEY LEE 
2496 CAPTAIN HOOK DR FERNANDINA BEACH, 32034 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JONES, CANDACE DARLENE 
6822 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KING, ANDREW THOMAS 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LONG, DECORIA LASHAI 
3695 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111106 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOPEZ-TORRES, JUAN WILSON 
407 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MARSH, DAVID J 
266 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MORRIS, PHILIP C 
880 RUGGER WAY SALE CREEK, 373730000 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE 
13790 NORTH TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN 
1126 GROVE STREET APT. D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PETERSON, SEAN LAWRENCE 
959 ADDISON ST ADRIAN, 49221 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO 
7641 BORRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ 
2184 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
REYNERIO-HERNANDES, JAYRON 

Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RONSANI, JOSEPH DAVID 
4032 OAKVIEW LOOP LOT 35 BLACKSHEAR, 315164162 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOUDEMIRE, DEASIA 
6312 JOCELYN DIRVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WALTON, DUSTIN LEBRON 
2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


