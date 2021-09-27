Joe Skipper And Skye Moench Claim Victories At Ironman Triathlon

Southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia provided a stunning backdrop for the return of the 2021 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga triathlon presented by McKee A Family Bakery. With some of triathlon’s best on hand, Joe Skipper (GBR) took the men’s top honors with a finishing time of 7:46:19 while Skye Moench (USA) topped the women’s race with a time of 8:34:07.

Sunday also featured live event coverage that was on Facebook Watch via the IRONMAN Now channel. The full broadcast of Sunday’s race on Facebook Watch via the IRONMAN Now channel can be viewed here.

Finishing on the men’s professional podium was Lionel Sanders (CAN), who came in second with a finish time of 7:54:46 and Ben Hoffman (USA) who posted a 7:57:50 finishing time that was good for third place. On the female side, Gurutze Frades Larralde (ESP) took second in 9:00:38, while Melanie McQuaid (CAN) finished in third with a time of 9:04:21.

Top five professional men’s results:

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Joe Skipper GBR 00:43:37 04:14:48 02:44:06 07:46:19 2. Lionel Sanders CAN 00:43:37 04:21:06 02:45:59 07:54:46 3. Ben Hoffman USA 00:42:14 04:24:56 02:46:10 07:57:50 4. Cody Beals CAN 00:42:16 04:23:54 02:49:59 08:00:06 5. Adam Feigh USA 00:43:39 04:32:18 02:58:29 08:18:42

Top five professional women’s results:

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Skye Moench USA 00:44:33 04:44:03 03:01:11 08:34:07 2.Gurutze Frades Larralde ESP 00:50:53 05:02:24 03:01:49 09:00:38 3. Melanie McQuaid CAN 00:45:25 04:57:50 03:16:18 09:04:21 4. Kelly Fillnow USA 00:50:08 05:01:24 03:11:33 09:10:59 5. Jen Annett CAN 00:50:04 05:11:40 03:17:02 09:23:31

The 2021 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga triathlon presented by McKee A Family Bakery saw more than 2,000 athletes start the race. Competitors ranged in age from 19-75 years old. One of more than 40 events in the global IRONMAN Series, the event led athletes along a 2.4-mile swim, 116-mile bike and 26.2-mile run throughout southeastern Tennessee and its surrounding areas for an extended-length course total of 144.6 miles. The competition started with a point-to-point swim in the Tennessee River before athletes embarked on the two-loop bike course that ventured through northern Georgia and historic Chickamauga. The two-loop run course took athletes through scenic downtown Chattanooga before finishing at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River. The event offered a professional prize purse of $100,000 and age-group qualifying slots to the 2022 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i.

Official results can be found at www.ironman.com/im-chattanooga-results.

For more information on the Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga triathlon presented by McKee A Family Bakery visit www.ironman.com/im-chattanooga. For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.



