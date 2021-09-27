 Monday, September 27, 2021 Weather

Federal Court Rules With States On Tax Flexibility After Accepting Federal COVID Funds

September 27, 2021

A U.S. district court has ruled in favor of Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in their lawsuit "to stop the Biden Administration from enforcing an unconstitutional tax mandate. The mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act prohibits states from providing tax relief to their citizens."

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 11, 2021.

Of the nearly $2 trillion included in the Act, approximately $200 billion will assist state governments with COVID relief. But, as a condition of receiving the COVID aid, the act required states to comply with a tax mandate that prevents it from lowering taxes for its citizens for four years.

The states argued that the tax mandate is unconstitutional and will prevent state legislatures from enacting beneficial tax policies.  The court agreed, writing in the opinion that the federal funds “come with a price - states must forego the exercise of important flexibility and power when it comes to making their own taxing decisions.”

AG Slatery said, "We are very pleased with the court’s decision. Tennessee should not have to hand over its constitutional right to establish state tax policy in exchange for federal relief from this pandemic.”

In its decision, the court ruled that the American Rescue Plan Act’s tax mandates were unconstitutional. The court writes, “Thus, where the federal government unduly influences the States’ power to set their own tax policies, the federal government oversteps its bounds. Not only does this threaten the dual nature of our federalist system, but such federal overreach threatens individual liberties that ‘derive from the diffusion of sovereign power.’”

Access the ruling here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-36-opinion.pdf

 



September 27, 2021

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance To Have Operating Deficit; To Dip Into Reserves; Ambassadors Get Pay Boost; Pay To Homeless To Pick Up Trash Suspended

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District) will run at a deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials said they will dip into reserves to make up the difference. There will be a pay increase for the program's Ambassadors, bringing them to $15 per hour and team leaders to $17 per hour. A program to pay the homeless to pick up trash has been suspended. ... (click for more)

Walker County Probate Court Office Closed After Damage From Vehicle Crash

Walker County’s Probate Court office has been ordered closed the rest of the week following damage from a weekend vehicle crash. Around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a decorative wall in front of the Walker County Courthouse before slamming into the bottom level of the building. The offices of Probate Court ... (click for more)

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wary Of Booster Shots

The Hamilton County Health Dept. has announced they’ll start administering the COVID-19 booster shot today but after former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb appeared on “Face the Nation” yesterday, I am not as sold on the Pfizer booster as I had hoped I would be. Not only do I think the process has been too hurried, the CDC is purposely vague and I’m looking at this as “wait-and-see.” ... (click for more)

Sewanee Loses 49-27 Shootout With Hendrix

When Keegan Glaze blocked and then recovered a Hendrix punt for a Sewanee touchdown, Tigers fans in attendance had to wonder if this was to be the day the long losing streak finally ended. After concluding the first quarter leading 6-0, that fantastic scenario was appearing more and more realistic. Then Hendrix quarterback Parker Wells ended the dream. He threw for six touchdowns ... (click for more)

Freshmen Lead Mocs Soccer Over VMI 2-0

Freshmen Sylvie Keck and Kelly Tuerff each found the back of the net Sunday afternoon to give the Chattanooga soccer team a 2-0 win over VMI in Southern Conference action at the UTC Sports Complex. “We’re proud of them taking their chance,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Sylvie’s goal was fantastic. Kelly took her goal really well in the second half. Delighted with those ... (click for more)


