Dekendrick Trammell Gets 27-Month Federal Sentence On Gun Charge

A man with a felony record has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for having a gun during a disorder on Fagan Street on Oct. 25, 2020.

Dekendrick Trammell, 26, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

An anonymous caller said people were fighting and had long guns and handguns.

A public safety camera showed another man holding a gun in one hand and a rifle in the other. A man in a black and white track suit was armed with a rifle.

Authorities said Trammell took the rifle from the man in the track suit and hid it under a car as police were arriving.