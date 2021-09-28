Harold "Bud" Rohen, Former Criminal Court Clerk, Dies At 84

Harold “Bud” Rohen, former Criminal Court clerk for Hamilton County, died Saturday at age 84.

He was born on July 9,1937, the sixth of 10 children. A native of Flint, Mich., he was a longtime resident of Red Bank.

Mr. Rohen was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Atlanta Braves and University of Tennessee football.

He was a member of the Red Bank Baptist Church and the men’s fellowship class. He served as a member of the Red Bank Lions Club for 50 plus years.

He wrote a book that included little-known place names in Tennessee.

Mr. Rohen was preceded in death by parents James and Marjorie Rohen, grandson William Robert Farr and seven siblings. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Margaret Gibson Rohen and children Rip Rohen (Ruthie), Susan Farr (Bobby), and Jim (Paisley). Eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, sisters Kathy Dawson (Jack), Mary Ann Kelsey (Neil) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at National Cemetery with Rev. Bill Harvey and grandson Rev. Matthew Farr officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike.