Councilwoman Coonrod On Chattanooga Black On Black Violence: "We're Stepping Over Bodies"

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Demetrus Coonrod
Demetrus Coonrod

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, in the wake of seven females being shot at College Hill with two killed, made a plea on Tuesday to stop the black on black violence.

"We're stepping over bodies," she said.

She said of black on black violence here and throughout the country, "We can no longer sweep this under the rug."

The councilwoman said there needs to be a task force or some sort of community response.

"Where are the clergy?" she asked.

She stated, "We've got to start speaking the truth to what's happening. I'm begging for help at this point. It's very frustrating."

She added, "We've got to be creative and think outside of the box. It's going to take all of us. It's spiraling out of control."

Joda Thongnopnua, of the mayor's office, said the city administration "is taking a really hard look at evidence-based solutions. I don't know why these shootings are up 30 percent nationwide." 

Interim Police Chief Eric Tucker said, "It is a community effort that we need. It broke my heart that seven people were shot in one setting, another life was taken, and then there was a mid-day shooting."

He added, "It's unacceptable. It breaks my heart. It's the lack of care for human life that concerns me."

Chief Tucker said the violent crime is being carried out "by a very small group."

He told the council, "A lot of cops are working right now on each case trying to find out what happened and why with great resolve and little sleep." 

 

 

 

 


