Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Is Sneaking Into Her Apartment And Moving China Cabinet; Lady Thinks Ex Put Milk In Her Gas Tank

A woman in an apartment on Northgate Mall Drive told police there was sawdust on the top level of her china cabinet (which the officer later observed). She also said the cord on her China cabinet was improperly placed. She said the cord should be connected to the wall from the lower section of the China cabinet, however it was connected from the upper section of the china cabinet (which the officer also observed). She said there were footprints on her floormat, which the officer did not see. The woman suspects people are coming in her apartment while she is not in her apartment, and she does not wish them to do so.



An officer was flagged down by a woman at Applebee's at 5612 Brainerd Road. She said she was being harassed by another woman. The woman told the officer she started seeing a guy and the guy had a girlfriend - the other woman. She said the other woman had reached out to her and was threatening her. She told the officer she had already made a report about this in East Ridge, but now the woman was contacting her place of work. She just wanted to report the incident.

Police were called to 2056 Hamilton Place Blvd. where a person was stuck in an elevator. Chattanooga Fire had to force entry through a locked door to gain access to the elevator. Police met with the property manager who said the door would cost possibly $1,000 to fix.

A man on Sherry Circle said he had been staying there with a woman for about a week and they got into a verbal argument. She wanted him to leave as a result of the argument. He left without any further problems.

Police received an anonymous call about a man walking on the shoulder of I-24 near Brown's Ferry Road. The man said he was trying to get back home to Alabama after coming up here trying to get clean. Police assisted the man to the Georgia line.

A man on Center Street said a car that he was renting had its driver's side window broken out. He said nothing was taken from the vehicle.

A man on Preserve Drive said sometime during the night someone entered his 2016 Toyota 4 Runner and stole his Taurus 9MM handgun. He said he found no damage to his vehicle and presumes he had accidentally left it unlocked.

Police responded to 4400 Rossville Blvd. where a man said his Land Rover was stolen several days ago and he has found it on the lot of O' Reilly's Auto. Police confirmed as stolen. The car was released back to the man and removed from NCIC. Police were told that several people got out of the vehicle and left the scene. Police searched the area, but no one was located.

A woman on East Brainerd Road said she left her Toyota sedan parked by the side of Maxi Automotive Repair at 7 p.m. in order to get repairs done. She was notified in the morning that the driver's side window of her car had been broken. She said nothing was taken from her vehicle because she believes the vehicle's audible alarm scared the suspect off. Police spoke to an employee of Maxi Automotive Repair who said his boss is reviewing security footage and will contact police if he finds anything.

An unknown caller told police a woman was urinating in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot at 5830 Brainerd Road. However, police have no evidence to support this claim as they could not make contact with the caller. The woman said she was not urinating and someone made that up.

An officer was flagged down on Campbell Street by a team clearing a lot. One of the employees said their chainsaw was stolen from the worksite. He said a dark blue, four-door Saturn sedan stopped, a man exited, grabbed their chainsaw from the work site and fled the area by driving backwards so the license plate was not visible. There is no suspect information or camera footage. The Stihl chainsaw is valued at $700.

An employee at 2107 Gunbarrel Road said a man came into the store and stole 20 pairs of Lucky Jeans worth $115 a pair. He said the suspect drove off in a black Ford SUV.

A man on North Moore Road said he heard a big bang and noticed the AC unit was dented in. He spoke with someone who admitted to hitting the AC unit with his truck. The man only wanted to report the damaged property for insurance purposes.

A woman on Hickory Valley Road said a fence around her rental property was damaged during the night. She said the person who damaged it had come over to the apartment office to speak with them. The man said he was on his way home and a car swerved into his lane and he avoided it by hitting the fence. The man and woman had both agreed prior to the officer's arrival that the man would pay for the damages and that the woman would not press any charges.

A woman on Gunbarrel Road said someone stole her wallet and her Social Security card from the breakroom at her place of work. She had no suspect information.

A man on Carter Street said a woman showed up at his door and asked for $40 for pizza money. He said this woman asked for the same thing last week. He just wanted police to be aware that this woman was doing this.

While on another call on Sinclair Avenue, police found several items in a homeless camp that are suspected stolen. Two of those items were Dewalt power tools. When the officer arrived on scene, a man was holding the tools and walking towards the vehicle police were called about. When the man noticed the officer, he turned and walked back into the camp and out of sight. He returned shortly and no longer had the items. The officer entered the camp and found the items along with other items he claimed to be his. He said he had bought them from an unknown person. At this time it is unclear who they belong to. The items are being turned into Property.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeder at 300 Hwy. 27 northbound. The driver was operating an Audi R8 GT with a temporary tag at a high rate of speed. He was cooperative with police and had a valid drivers license with no prior criminal history. He was given a verbal warning to drive at the speed limit.

Police saw a car on Bonny Oaks Drive broken down in the roadway. The woman had popped the passenger side front tire. Police assisted her with changing the tire and the car was then cleared from the roadway.

A woman on Poplar Street said she walked out to her vehicle and started it, then it abruptly stopped running. She had her car taken to a repair shop where she was told that she would need a new engine and other items. The woman said the mechanic explained that the vehicle would be better suited to be returned to the dealership, as it was not repairable. The woman said she and the mechanic believe that milk was poured into the gas tank. She said she had been in a relationship and believes that he is responsible for the damage. The woman said the apartment complex she lives in should have video footage of the incident and, if police can have the man positively identified, she wants to press charges. She said she hasn't received any phone calls or texts from the man since this damage was done to her car. Police will conduct a follow up to try and retrieve video footage of the vandalism taking place.