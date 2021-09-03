Man, 20, Shot Thursday Night On Stockton Drive; Christopher Johnson, 62, Is Arrested

A 20-year old man was shot Thursday night, and Christopher Johnson, 62, was arrested.

At approximately 9:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 6300 block of Stockton Drive on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

Officers learned that the suspect was possibly still on the scene. They were able to locate and detain him. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was attempting to confront the suspect concerning stolen property that belonged to him when the suspect produced a firearm and shot at the victim several times, striking him in the leg.

Investigators have charged Johnson with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft under $1,000. He is currently at the Silverdale Detention Facility.