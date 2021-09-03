Man, 22, Shot Thursday Night In Chattanooga

A man, 22, was shot Thursday night in Chattanooga.

At approximately 9:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were unable to confirm the location of a crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim told Investigators that he was walking in the area of Shepherd Hills when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot. The victim gave inconsistent statements and refused to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, Investigators were unable to corroborate the victim's account of the incident.