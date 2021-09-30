 Thursday, September 30, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hagerty Opposes Rohit Chopra To Be CFPB Director

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs Committee, on Thursday voted against the nomination of Rohit Chopra to be the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

 

He said, “Rohit Chopra appears ready to push anti-job-creation policies and further insert the CFPB into the private transactions of the American people.

This nominee has dodged Senators’ questions throughout the confirmation process, casting serious doubt on how accountable his agency will be to the people’s elected representatives. I will always support protecting consumers from bad business practices, but we need leaders who will do so responsibly, apolitically, and in a manner that won’t cost jobs—that is not likely to be the case with Mr. Chopra, and as such is disqualifying.”

 

Last week, Senator Hagerty introduced legislation that would make the agency accountable to the American people by requiring that its funding be appropriated by Congress, as is the case for other Executive Branch agencies. Currently, the Federal Reserve is required to provide whatever funding that the CFPB requests within certain limits, a highly unusual arrangement that allows the CFPB to avoid the fiscal accountability to which the rest of the Executive Branch is subject.

 

The bill has 16 co-sponsors.


Police Blotter: 3 Motorcyclists Surround Car And Break Mirror; Driver Acting Suspiciously Had Spilled His Drink

Man Arrested After Woman Said He Choked Her And Held Her At Gunpoint

Opinion

Carlos Santana Exceeded My Expectations In Every Way - And Response

This was one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen! Carlos Santana exceeded my expectations in every way. The crowd was great and the music was even better. The band was tight and each of the members had plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent. The optics and the light show where over the top! They played for 2 1/2 hours and their playlist included many of their greatest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Now It Really Begins

I never believed I would reach this age in my life, especially after the coronavirus made last year’s college football season hard me for to synch, but this year’s college football season has once again completely mesmerized me. From noon until ‘too late’ every Saturday the past four weeks, I think I’ve enjoyed Southeastern Conference grandeur as much as ever in my life and that’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Flames' Softball Reloads With 2021 Signing Class

Lee softball coach Emily Russell wrapped up the 2021 signing class earlier this month. The Lady Flames added 10 new players to the roster including eight position players and two pitchers. "I'm thrilled with how this class came together. We have addressed our pitching needs as well as added power and speed with some great athletes. I am truly excited about this season and ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Football And Fall Leaves

The morning sun had crested the ridgeline and its rays were filtering down through the pine forest. A 34- degree start to my Saturday was fading away as I warmed to the task of hiking up Buffalo Mountain. I was in central Colorado, which put me a long way from a Tennessee football Saturday. Or so I thought. In approaching a switchback on the trail, I was met by a young ... (click for more)


