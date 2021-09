Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARKER, MEGAN J

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

BENFORD, TWAYNE

935 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

DYER, BRANDON LYNN

10030 APT B WALDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

---

EIDSON, JAMES ALEX

415 BROUGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GARNER, JOHNATHAN RACHARD

2759 Cannon Ave Chattanooga, 374045624

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GLOVER, ROY

2105 RAWLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064238

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GOTHARD, WILLIAM ANDERSON

261 LONGISLAND ROAD NEW HOPE, 37380

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HALFACRE, CORNELIUS M

9688 HOMEWOOD CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638197

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

HATFIELD, RANDY L

2231 GENEVA TRAIL H7 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

HELTON, LONNIE V

3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HICKMAN, TIFFANY FAYE

230 OAKS CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HOBBS, HEATHER LEE

302 NORTH GATE DRIVE SUITE #332 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, FRED THOMAS

318 MCSEARS DR LA FAYETTE, 307286049

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, CHRISTIAN

2520 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062207

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KELLOGG, JOSHUA LUKE

9218 DAYTON BLVD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT

---

KENT-PLUNK, CHARLETTE LEE

1861 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

LANADE, OLUWASEUN

8061 CHINKAPIN CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

LEVERETT, HAILEY RAYNE

141 WOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 307366314

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

MEJIA, SERGIO

3660 49TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MENDEZ, BENJAMIN

1708 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT

6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOOGHA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SIMPSON, WHITNEY

417 BEAMER RD CALHOUN,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

STALLION, TAYSHAUN

2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY

2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

WYKE, DAVID RANDOLPH

605 BARTON AVE Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE