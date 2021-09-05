Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight And Push Each Other's Belongings Out Of Car; Suspicious Man With Bulge On His Side Is Scared Off By Barking Dog

A woman on Highway 153 said her friend had kicked her out of his car and pushed all her stuff out of the car. She said she got mad and tossed his chainsaw out as well. The woman said the man never came after her with the chainsaw. He was just picking it up to put back in the car. The officer gave the woman a ride to her mother-in-law's house on Jackson Road off of Roberts Mill Road.



* * *

A woman on De Sales Avenue called police to say she parked her 2013 Honda CRV at Memorial Hospital and returned to it the next morning.

She said she assumes she had left it unlocked. When she returned to it she found it had been rummaged through and the only thing taken was her husband's Ruger LCR 38 cal. revolver.* * *A man on 15th Avenue called police to say he got a call from his neighbor that an unknown person had thrown a rock through his window and one pane had a baseball size hole in it. He does not know the cost to replace the window pane. He said it may be related to a suspicious person who was across the street earlier going through a neighbor's garbage and yelling and hollering.* * *A man on East 23rd Street told police he has made a report with East Ridge Police about his checks having been stolen. The man was notified by the bank that someone had attempted to cash one of his checks. The officer spoke with an employee of the bank who printed a copy of the suspect's driver's license and the check. The check was not cashed as the bank noticed it was fraudulent. The officer told the man to notify ERPD of such with suspect information.* * *A caller reported two homeless people on his property on Brainerd Road that he would like to have removed. Dispatch said the caller was watching the activity remotely through surveillance cameras. The officer arrived and spoke with the two men sitting just outside the coin laundry. Both were cleared of having any active warrants and agreed to leave the property. The men were not trespassed considering the reporting person was not on the scene.* * *A woman on Pinelawn Drive said she would like police to remove the people living on her property in a homeless camp. Police attempted to make contact with a person at the homeless camp, but it was vacant at the time. Police instructed the woman to call police back if she sees the homeless residents return. The officer also placed the property on the watchlist.* * *A man on New York Avenue called police saying he wanted another man to remove his belongings from the residence and leave. The caller recently bought the house from the man as is. The man still has some items in the house that he wanted to get. The caller said he is giving the man until Monday morning to get everything he needs out of the residence. Anything not collected from inside the residence after Monday, the caller said he will throw away. The man is clear that he has until Monday to retrieve his belongings.* * *A woman on Shady Vail Lane requested that police accompany her to the address to retrieve her belongings. The officer learned that she used to live at the address with another woman. She was informed by the other woman that her belongings were on the back porch. Upon arrival at the address, the officer learned that other woman was not there. However, there was another resident in the house who confirmed that her belongings were on the back porch. She collected her things and left the scene.* * *A woman on Fisk Avenue said she heard her car alarm go off around 3 a.m. and when her son looked outside, he said he saw an unknown figure running away across the street. No one observed that the window was broken at this time. The woman said she saw the broken window that afternoon and called police. There was no visible evidence on scene to be collected and no suspect information at this time.* * *A man entered the Auto Zone at 3536 Brainerd Road, selected two batteries and walked out of the store. He had a gold 2004-2005 Ford Taurus with a temporary tag waiting on him occupied by two other men, which he proceeded to get into before fleeing the scene towards South Germantown Road. Employees said they will call officers back when they have access to camera footage of the suspect(s), and will notify police should they return to the scene.* * *A woman on East 17th Street called police saying she needed police help. An officer spoke with the woman on scene who said she has been asking her boyfriend to leave her residence all evening and he won't leave. The officer then spoke with a man on scene who said he and the woman had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening and that if she wanted him to leave he would. He grabbed a few of his belongings and left the residence.* * *A woman on Dorris Street said she and her brother watch out for her sister who lives at the address. The brother lives with the sister but the house is in the woman's name. They’re having a disagreement about how to take care of the sister and it became a verbal disorder. Police were called out to calm things down. The woman agreed to leave for the night to let things smooth over.* * *

An officer was flagged down at the Mapco at 2130 Amnicola Hwy. A woman said she was sitting in her car at the far right pumps where two men approached her and demanded that she give them her wallet and the cash money she had on her. She gave one man her wallet and $10 in cash. She said they dropped her wallet and got into a off white sedan, possibly a Nissan. She described one of the men as larger in size and was unable to give the officer any further description. She said neither of the men brandished a firearm and she was not scared. She said did not wish to prosecute either and was able to get her wallet back with her cards and ID inside. Cameras were unable to be reviewed as the employee did not have access to them.



* * *



Information was provided by dispatch that at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23 St. there was a heavy set woman wearing a blue sweatshirt cussing and would not leave the store. Upon the officer's arrival police spoke with an employee of the Waffle House who said the above described woman had already left the store. The Waffle House employee did not want to provide their information for a report and was just satisfied that the disruptive customer had left.



* * *



An officer responded to the same Waffle House on East 23rd Street where an employee said they received a counterfeit $100 bill as payment sometime during the morning. The employee believed he had suspect information, believing it was used at approximately 5:46 a.m. The officer reviewed video, however, and was not able to tell when the bill was used. No suspect information was available. The counterfeit bill was turned into property.



* * *



A man on Magnolia Vale Drive said all three of his vehicles were unlocked and someone rummaged through all of them. He said the only thing stolen was currency and loose change that were in his 2021 Ford F150.



* * *



A man on East Martin Luther King Boulevard showed police a video from 1:30 a.m. when his motorcycle was stolen. The video showed two men, both between ages 20-30. One man was wearing a hat, no shirt, and had sleeve like tattoos on arms and chest. He had a yellow/green colored backpack with reflector patches on the straps and was wearing red shorts and possibly black Nike shoes. The other man was wearing a black shirt. The first suspect is the one who stole the motorcycle.



* * *



While on routine patrol, an officer found an abandoned Honda Accord parked on the sidewalk on East 11th Street. The vehicle was stickered after being run and found to not be stolen. The vehicle will be towed after 48 hours.



* * *

A man at 5450 Highway 153 showed police a power pole behind the Uniform store and Hobby Lobby. Wires coming from a power box at the base of the pole had been cut and a larger wire had been unscrewed from the box. It is unclear at this time who tampered with the box or cut the wires

* * *



A man on Rockway Drive called police to say a man showed up to his home. He said the video footage from his residence shows an unknown man, approximately 6'2", 160-180 pounds, exit a dark colored sedan in front of his home. The caller also noted that the man had driven past the home a couple of times a few minutes prior to him finally stopping. The caller said the man was wearing a fitted T-shirt and had a bulge on his right side. The caller said the man began to approach his yard, but that his dog that was chained up in the front yard began barking and charging him. Video footage shows the man pause and watch the dog, and the caller said the man's right hand never left his right side. The caller said the man then got back into his car and left the scene. The caller did not want any marked units to show up at his home due to this being a "bad area." He did want it noted in his report that he is currently in a court battle with his three brothers over $3 million worth of property. He is unclear if this is related, but stated that an incident like this has never occurred at his home. He said he will follow up if any further issues arise.