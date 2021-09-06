Robert Sivick Set To Be Named County Administrator For Whitfield County

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has named Robert Sivick as sole finalist for county administrator, with his appointment expected at a special called meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.

“We’re excited to have a person with such a wide range of city and county government experience join us as administrator,” Commission Chairman Jevin Jensen said. “This role is pivotal to achieving our team’s strategic objectives, and we are confident in Bob’s leadership ability.”

An attorney, Mr. Sivick earned a juris doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., and a bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnston, Pa. In the last four years he has served as county administrator in Waushara County, Wis., with prior experience in various city and county roles including human resources, city attorney and county manager. Previously, he practiced private law in Omaha from 1988 to 2007. Sivick earned a juris doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., and a bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnston, Pa. In the last four years he has served as county administrator in Waushara County, Wis., with prior experience in various city and county roles including human resources, city attorney and county manager. Previously, he practiced private law in Omaha from 1988 to 2007.

Mr. Sivick will replace Mark Gibson, who accepted the position of chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools in July. Since Gibson’s departure, county engineer Kent Benson has been serving as interim administrator while continuing in his post as county engineer. Benson did not choose to apply for the administrator position.

Chairman Jensen extended his thanks to all administrator candidates. “It was gratifying to have so much interest in this critical county leadership role expressed by other highly qualified individuals,” he said. “I also want to personally thank Kent for stepping in as our interim administrator and the county department heads for supporting him during this transition.”

The called meeting is scheduled for noon on the fifth floor of the Wells Fargo Building, 201 S. Hamilton St.