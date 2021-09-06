Man, 28, Shot On Through Street in Driveby Late Monday Morning

A 28-year-old man was shot on Through Street late Monday morning.

At approximately 11:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3300 block of Through Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

They learned that the victim was standing outside near the above location when a vehicle with unknown occupants drove by. One of the occupants produced a firearm and began shooting, striking the victim. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.