Man, 28, Shot On Through Street in Driveby Late Monday Morning

Monday, September 6, 2021

A 28-year-old man was shot on Through Street late Monday morning.

At approximately 11:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3300 block of Through Street on a report of a person shot.
 
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
They learned that the victim was standing outside near the above location when a vehicle with unknown occupants drove by. One of the occupants produced a firearm and began shooting, striking the victim.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Opinion

Hospitals Requiring Health Care Workers To Get Vaccinated Are Making The Correct Choice

It was with dismay that I read the commentary on vaccine mandates for health care workers. This is not a new or PC tactic. Many health care facilities have required its employees to get the flu shot for years. As health care institutions and providers of care to our most vulnerable, we have a duty to provide the safest environment in which they obtain their evaluation and treatment. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big Step Up From Bowling Green

Josh Heupel began Monday’s press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee’s football opener. In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense. When his review reached UT’s ... (click for more)

Will You Win Your Fantasy Football League? Characteristics Of Winning And Losing Fantasy Football Teams

As the beginning of the 2021-2022 NFL season approaches, nearly fifty million Americans have already drafted their fantasy football lineups. While many are entering this fantasy season with high hopes, years worth of proven fantasy drafting strategies will be quick to either validate those hopes or prove them to be mere delusions. Below are some of the best post-draft characteristics ... (click for more)


