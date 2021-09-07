September 7, 2021
Business owners of S&S Auto Repair at 6210 Airpark Dr. called police to say they found a prosthetic leg lying on the ground on the edge of their property. They said that it appeared as though it had been there for a few days or weeks due to its condition, but that they had just noticed it. At this time there is no way to identify the owner. The leg will be turned into the CPD ... (click for more)
A 64-year-old Walker County inmate died Saturday morning at the Walker County Detention Facility, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Stephen Andrew Johnson, of Rossville, was arrested Friday morning on a T.P.O. (temporary protective order) violation and transported to jail and booked.
At approximately 5:19 a.m. Saturday, detention officers were alerted ... (click for more)
Well, of course they did. Come to an agreement that is.
There was never a chance that Memorial Hospital, the Heart Institute and other entities would not be in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield network.
These types of skirmishes crop up everywhere. A local TV station says it won't be carried by Dish Network, but it ends up they are. Local hospitals all over the country are trying ... (click for more)
After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and head coach Lamont Paris have announced the upcoming 2021-22 schedule which is set to begin November 9 on the road in Los Angeles, Calif., at West Coast Conference-member Loyola Marymount.
Full schedule information and details are below. Official game times will be announced at a later date.
Chattanooga will play 15 home ... (click for more)
Josh Heupel began Monday’s press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee’s football opener.
In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense.
When his review reached UT’s ... (click for more)