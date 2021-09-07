64-Year-Old Inmate Dies In Walker County Detention Facility

A 64-year-old Walker County inmate died Saturday morning at the Walker County Detention Facility, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.



Stephen Andrew Johnson, of Rossville, was arrested Friday morning on a T.P.O. (temporary protective order) violation and transported to jail and booked.



At approximately 5:19 a.m. Saturday, detention officers were alerted that Johnson was having difficulty breathing.



First aid and C.P.R. were administered by officers; however, he died a short time later.



The body was transported to the crime lab for an autopsy.



The Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death.