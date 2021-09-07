Hamilton County COVID ICU Patients Jump To 93; 2 More Deaths, 552 New Cases; Total Hospitalizations Drop By 4; State Has 24 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 552 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total of cases in the county is now 56,642.



There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 567 in the county. It is reported there were both females, one white and one race not determined, both age 61-70.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 327 in Hamilton County - down from 331 on Friday. Eleven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 126 Hamilton County inpatients and 93 patients are in ICU, up from 84 on Friday. This is the highest number of ICU patients Hamilton County has had since the coronavirus began.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 52,678, which is 93 percent. There are 3,397 active cases, down from 3,481 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 13,442 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,109,923 coronavirus cases.

There were 24 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday.

The state currently has 3,705 people hospitalized from the virus - an increase of 92.

There have been 1,007,262 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, last updated on Friday:

Bledsoe County: 2,992 cases, up 113; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 19,375 cases, up 796; 162 deaths, up

Grundy County: 2,299 cases, up 91; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,916 cases, up 248; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,864 cases, up 70; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,719 cases, up 133; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,892 cases, up 227; 84 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,503 cases, up 149; 30 deaths



Knox County: 65,813 cases, up 2,784; 725 deaths, up 10



Davidson County: 108,017 cases, up 2,548; 1,022 deaths, up 10



Shelby County: 129,948 cases, up 3,469; 1,909 deaths, up 9



