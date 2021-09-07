 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County COVID ICU Patients Jump To 93; 2 More Deaths, 552 New Cases; Total Hospitalizations Drop By 4; State Has 24 More Deaths

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 552 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total of cases in the county is now 56,642.

There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 567 in the county. It is reported there were both females, one white and one race not determined, both age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 327 in Hamilton County - down from 331 on Friday. Eleven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 126 Hamilton County inpatients and 93 patients are in ICU, up from 84 on Friday. This is the highest number of ICU patients Hamilton County has had since the coronavirus began. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 52,678, which is 93 percent. There are 3,397 active cases, down from 3,481 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 13,442 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,109,923 coronavirus cases. 

There were 24 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday.

The state currently has 3,705 people hospitalized from the virus - an increase of 92.

There have been 1,007,262 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, last updated on Friday: 

Bledsoe County:  2,992 cases, up 113; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  19,375 cases, up 796; 162 deaths, up 

Grundy County: 2,299 cases, up 91; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,916 cases, up 248; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,864 cases, up 70; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,719 cases, up 133; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 5,892 cases, up 227; 84 deaths

Sequatchie County: 2,503 cases, up 149; 30 deaths

Knox County: 65,813 cases, up 2,784; 725 deaths, up 10

Davidson County: 108,017 cases, up 2,548; 1,022 deaths, up 10

Shelby County: 129,948 cases, up 3,469; 1,909 deaths, up 9

 

 

 

 


September 7, 2021

Breaking News

SkyWest Non-Stop Flight From Chattanooga To Houston Suspended Due To COVID Factor

The SkyWest non-stop flight out of Chattanooga to Houston, Texas will be suspended as of Oct. 1st. Terry Hart, Airport president, said, "This is another unfortunate side effect of COVID-19’s impact on the travel industry. Though our passengers have helped this become a successful flight with approximately 90 percent occupancy, airlines are focused on facing operational challenges ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 22,102 More COVID Cases And 220 Additional Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 220 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,258. There are 22,102 new cases as that total reaches 1,134,891 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 74,717, which is an increase of 472 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county, last updated on Friday: Catoosa ... (click for more)

Opinion

Memorial And Blue - And Response

Well, of course they did. Come to an agreement that is. There was never a chance that Memorial Hospital, the Heart Institute and other entities would not be in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield network. These types of skirmishes crop up everywhere. A local TV station says it won't be carried by Dish Network, but it ends up they are. Local hospitals all over the country are trying ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs, Paris Release 2021-2022 Hoops Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and head coach Lamont Paris have announced the upcoming 2021-22 schedule which is set to begin November 9 on the road in Los Angeles, Calif., at West Coast Conference-member Loyola Marymount. Full schedule information and details are below. Official game times will be announced at a later date. Chattanooga will play 15 home ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big Step Up From Bowling Green

Josh Heupel began Monday’s press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee’s football opener. In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense. When his review reached UT’s ... (click for more)


